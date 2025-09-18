Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Congress Raises Alarm Over Saudi-Pakistan Defense Pact: 'Failure Of Modi's Diplomacy'

They highlighted recent pro-Pakistan actions by the US and China, linking them to security incidents and questioning the effectiveness of India's foreign policy.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 06:04 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Congress expressed concern on Thursday over Saudi Arabia signing a "strategic mutual defence" tie-up with Pakistan, saying it will have grave implications for India's national security and describing it as yet another "setback for the much-hyped personalised diplomacy" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said a month after Operation Sindoor was "abruptly" stopped, US President Donald Trump hosted Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir for lunch at the White House -- "the same person whose incendiary and inflammatory statements directly led to the Pahalgam terror attacks of April 2025".

"Just a few days after our Prime Minister's much-touted visit to China, President Xi threw open China's secret military complex to Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari.

"Now, Saudi Arabia, where the Prime Minister was when the Pahalgam terror attacks took place, has signed a 'strategic mutual defence' pact with Pakistan," Ramesh said.

"This, of course, has grave implications for India's national security," he added.

"The Indian National Congress notes with concern yet another setback for the much-hyped personalised diplomacy of our Prime Minister," Ramesh said.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed a "strategic mutual defence" agreement, which declares that any attack on either country will be considered "an aggression against both".

The agreement was signed by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday, during the Pakistani leader's daylong visit to the Gulf kingdom, according to a joint statement.

The deal comes days after an Israeli attack on the Hamas leadership in Qatar, a key ally of the United States in the Gulf region.

The Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement states that "any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both", according to the statement.

"This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression," the statement added.

Commenting on the development, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said here on Thursday that India will study the implications of the move for its national security as well as for regional and global stability. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 06:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
CONGRESS Saudi Pakistan Pact
