PM Modi Offers Condolences On Saudi Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh's Death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered condolences on the death of Saudi Arabia's grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Sheikh.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: "Deepest condolences on the sad demise of the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Eminence Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al AlSheikh. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kingdom and its people in this moment of grief."

Sheikh, who passed away at the age of 82 on September 23, also served as the head of the Council of Senior Scholars, the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta, and the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League, Dawn reported.

“The Royal Court stated that with his passing, the kingdom and the Islamic world have lost a distinguished scholar who made significant contributions to the service of Islam and Muslims,” SPA said.

It also stated that King Salman and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also extended their condolences to the grand mufti’s family, the Saudi nation, and the Muslim world on his passing.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari also expressed grief over the mufti's death, calling it a great loss for the Muslim world.