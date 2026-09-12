Saudi Arabia Faces Fresh Setback As Houthis Take Perim Island, Oil Pipeline Hit Amid Iran War

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Houthi forces seized Perim island, crucial Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Drone attacks targeted Saudi oil pipeline, increasing Red Sea reliance.

Saudi Arabia sought US aid; Iran pushed Houthi escalation.

Renewed fighting threatens Yemen's fragile, humanitarian truce.

Iran-backed Houthi forces have captured Perim island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, expanding their control over a strategically crucial maritime passage linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. The development, reported by four Yemeni government sources to Reuters on Friday, comes as fighting and military tensions across the Middle East continue to intensify. The latest territorial gains have raised fresh concerns over the security of international shipping and oil supplies, particularly as Saudi Arabia increasingly relies on Red Sea routes to bypass disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Houthis Expand Coastal Control

Two officials from Yemen's internationally recognised, Saudi-backed government said troops withdrew from Perim as Houthi fighters moved into the island. At the same time, the group captured Dhubab, a mainland settlement on the Red Sea coast located directly across from Perim.

The offensive has also reportedly brought the Hanish islands and the port city of Mocha under Houthi control, further strengthening the group's position along Yemen's western coastline.

Perim, also known as Mayun, is a small volcanic island without a permanent population. Its location in the Bab el-Mandeb gives it strategic importance because the narrow waterway is a major route for ships travelling between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Yemeni military and Houthi officials, speaking anonymously because they were not authorised to speak publicly, confirmed that the group had taken the island. The Houthi statement issued on Friday highlighted its advances along the coast but did not specifically refer to Perim, Mocha or the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

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Saudi Oil Route Faces Pressure

The developments in Yemen have coincided with growing pressure on Saudi Arabia's alternative oil-export routes. Saudi Arabia temporarily shut its 1,200-kilometre East-West pipeline after drone strikes were reported near Riyadh and Medina, according to Saudi state media, which cited a source in the energy ministry.

Saudi officials identified Iraq as the launch point for the drones but did not publicly name those responsible. Iraq is home to several armed groups that maintain links with Iran. Riyadh has so far refrained from retaliatory action following a request from Iraq's prime minister.

The pipeline is particularly important because it allows Saudi crude to reach the Red Sea without passing through the Strait of Hormuz. It has carried between 4 million and 5 million barrels of oil per day in recent months.

The Saudi foreign ministry said the strikes caused injuries and damage that was still being assessed. It did not say whether crude shipments had been affected.

Built in the 1980s, the pipeline has become increasingly significant amid disruptions affecting the Strait of Hormuz. The International Energy Agency said Saudi Arabia had increased exports through the Red Sea port connected to the pipeline to more than 5 million barrels per day by early June.

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Riyadh Seeks US Support

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with US President Donald Trump at least twice on Thursday, seeking American military assistance against the Houthis, according to two people familiar with the conversations.

The sources said Washington was not prepared to directly intervene militarily at this point. However, the United States offered to maintain intelligence sharing and targeting assistance. A senior US administration official said discussions with Riyadh and Yemen's government were continuing.

The escalation comes amid reports that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has encouraged the Houthis to increase attacks on Saudi Arabia. Reuters reported that Tehran had pushed the group to intensify its campaign while offering additional funding, weapons and senior military personnel.

Iran has denied controlling Houthi operations, although it openly describes the group as an ally.

The Houthis have also sought to project their campaign as being targeted rather than a threat to all maritime traffic. In its Friday statement, the group promised "escalation for escalation" while saying that "maritime navigation is safe for all companies except for Saudi vessels."

The assurances have done little to remove concerns over shipping security. Analysts continue to view the Houthis as an unpredictable force, while oil prices returned above $100 a barrel this week.

Iran Calls For Fresh Talks

Iran has sought to increase diplomatic pressure alongside the military escalation. Tehran's government on Friday called on Saudi Arabia to end its blockade of Houthi-controlled areas, while the Iranian Foreign Ministry separately urged Riyadh and the Houthis to return to negotiations.

The conflict in Yemen has also become more closely tied to Iran's wider regional strategy. An Iranian Revolutionary Guard spokesperson said on Wednesday that any future agreement with the United States would have to include Yemen, marking the first explicit linkage by the organisation between the two issues.

Meanwhile, Yemen's Saudi-aligned government has appealed for international support as Houthi forces move closer to the Bab el-Mandeb. A statement issued Friday after a meeting the previous day said the National Defense Council remained focused on protecting freedom of navigation and condemned renewed Houthi attacks on Saudi territory.