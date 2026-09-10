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English NewsNewsIndiaSC Won’t Take Over Satya Niketan Collapse Case From Delhi HC, Says ‘Things Have Started Moving’

SC Won’t Take Over Satya Niketan Collapse Case From Delhi HC, Says ‘Things Have Started Moving’

The Supreme Court may take over the Satya Niketan collapse case from Delhi HC, with its focus expanding to commercial misuse of residential land.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supreme Court eyes wider probe into land misuse.
  • Court seeks probe into residential properties converted commercially.
  • Satya Niketan building collapse killed seven; structural alterations suspected.
  • Municipal Corporation intensified crackdown on unauthorized construction city-wide.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will not transfer the Satya Niketan building collapse case from the Delhi High Court to itself, noting that “things have started moving” in the matter. The apex court had earlier indicated that it may take over the proceedings amid concerns over the collapse and wider issues surrounding illegal construction and commercial use of residential properties in Delhi-NCR.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R. Mahadevan said its focus would not be limited to the South Delhi building collapse. The judges indicated that they wanted to examine the broader issue of residential properties and neighbourhoods being converted to commercial use across Delhi-NCR, along with violations involving construction and safety regulations. "Let not Delhi HC pass orders. We will fail if we don't have assistance from you," Justice Amanullah told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Delhi government, as per ANI.

Top Court Wants Wider Probe

The bench's observations came as the Supreme Court considered the circumstances surrounding the collapse of a five-storey building in Satya Niketan. Rather than restricting the proceedings to the individual incident, the judges indicated that they intended to examine the larger pattern of land-use violations in Delhi-NCR.

The court's concerns include construction carried out in areas designated for residential purposes and the alleged conversion of such spaces for commercial activities without adequate regard for structural and public safety requirements.

The apex court indicated that it may formally transfer the proceedings pending before the Delhi High Court and deal with the matter itself.

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Bench Flags Residential Misuse

During the hearing, the judges highlighted the impact of commercial activity on residential neighbourhoods. The bench observed that residential areas should remain places where ordinary community life can take place without being disrupted by activities that interfere with basic movement and public space.

The judges specifically referred to situations in which even children playing outside could face restrictions because of commercial activity.

The broader concern before the court, therefore, is the commercial exploitation of land and buildings that are officially classified for residential use.

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Seven Killed In Collapse

The Supreme Court's intervention follows the September 6 collapse of a five-storey building in Satya Niketan, South Delhi.

Seven people died in the incident, while five others were injured.

Delhi Police subsequently arrested the building's owner, 75-year-old Urmila Gupta. Her 81-year-old husband Hariram Gupta, a retired Air Force officer, and their 52-year-old son Mahesh Gupta were also taken into custody in connection with the case.

Police said questioning of one of the accused produced information about structural alterations carried out on the ground floor.

According to Delhi Police, a wall had been removed to create space for a shop. Investigators suspect that this modification may have contributed to the building's collapse. The police disclosed the information on Wednesday.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Supreme Court getting involved in the Satya Niketan collapse case?

The Supreme Court may take direct control, shifting the case from the Delhi High Court. It will examine the broader issue of residential properties converted to commercial use and safety violations.

What is suspected to have caused the Satya Niketan building collapse, and who was arrested?

Police suspect structural alterations, specifically removing a wall for a shop, contributed to the collapse. The building owner, Urmila Gupta, her husband, and son were arrested in connection with the incident.

How has the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) responded to the Satya Niketan tragedy?

The MCD has intensified its enforcement against unauthorized construction and unsafe structures across all 12 zones of the capital. This includes increased inspections and demolition-related actions.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi High Court Delhi Building Collapse Satya Niketan Delhi NCR DELHI-NCR SUpreme COurt
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