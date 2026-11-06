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English NewsNewsIndiaStarlink Was Last In India's Satcom Licence Race, Government Says Process Was Fair: Report

Starlink Was Last In India's Satcom Licence Race, Government Says Process Was Fair: Report

India says all three satcom players, Jio, OneWeb and Starlink, are licensed, with spectrum allocation and security clearances pending. The government says consumers will choose their provider.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India welcomes satcom players; Jio, OneWeb, Starlink now licensed.
  • Security compliance, spectrum allocation pending amid Musk's allegations.
  • Government confirms security clearance pending for all satcom firms.

The government has said India welcomes all players in the satellite communications sector, adding that consumers will ultimately decide which service provider they want to choose.

“Customer is the king,” an official said, stressing that consumers would select a provider based on pricing, value and the quality of services offered.

Three companies currently hold satellite communication licences in India: Jio, OneWeb and Starlink. Government sources said Starlink was the last of the three to apply for a licence and also the last to receive one. However, all three companies have now been licensed, and the application process has been “completely transparent”, they told ANI news agency.

Security Compliance And Spectrum Allocation Awaited

Sources said all three licensees have been asked to demonstrate their capabilities and meet the required security conditions.

OneWeb was the first to submit its compliance documents, followed by Jio, while Starlink was the last to do so, according to officials.

Two key steps remain before satellite communication services can be rolled out at scale: a decision on spectrum allocation and pricing, and the fulfilment of security requirements by all three companies.

Once both conditions are met, the entire satellite communications ecosystem stands to benefit, sources said.

Musk Had Accused Indian ‘Oligarchs’ Of Blocking Starlink

The government's position comes amid a public spat between Elon Musk and Indian authorities in October.

On October 7, Musk alleged on X that Starlink was being blocked by certain business groups to protect their dominance in the Indian market.

“Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people,” he wrote.

The Ministry of Communications rejected the allegation the following day, asserting that India has a “fair, non-discriminatory authorisation framework” for all telecom services, including satellite communications.

The ministry said every licensee is required to demonstrate compliance with security conditions under the terms of its licence. It described suggestions that the regulatory framework or its implementation was unfair or discriminatory as “baseless and misconceived”.

Musk responded within hours, saying Starlink was licensed in more than 165 countries and had spent five years complying with Indian laws and government requirements. He also questioned whether Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani was influencing the process.

“Starlink is licensed in over 165 countries and has spent five years complying with every single law and requirement of the government of India, so why still no license? Is Ambani the real boss of India?” he posted.

Government Says Security Clearance Is Pending

Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani had said the matter was pending with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for security clearance and was not specific to any one company.

“The Department of Telecom has issued licences to all satcom companies as well as provisional spectrum. Now the issue is pending with MHA for security clearance. As soon as it is cleared, they will get it. It has nothing to do with one company,” Pemmasani told reporters on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress.

Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, whose group backs OneWeb, had also said his venture was awaiting clearance. Jio Platforms Managing Director Akash Ambani declined to comment on Musk's remarks, saying he had not seen them.

Starlink Says It Is Ready For India Launch

Starlink has maintained that it is ready to launch its services in India.

Speaking at the India Mobile Congress on October 7, Lauren Dreyer, SpaceX's vice-president for Starlink business operations, said the company had built its operations specifically for India, keeping the country's security requirements and regulations in mind.

“We've built our Starlink operations specifically for India in recognition of Indian security requirements and other regulations, establishing controls at every layer for India, and keeping Indian user data within India,” she said.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which companies currently hold satellite communication licenses in India?

Jio, OneWeb, and Starlink are the three companies that currently possess satellite communication licenses in India. Starlink was the last of these to apply for and receive its license.

What key steps remain before satellite communication services can be widely launched?

Two key steps remain: a decision on spectrum allocation and pricing, and all three companies meeting required security conditions. Once these are fulfilled, services can roll out at scale.

How did the Indian government respond to Elon Musk's accusations regarding Starlink?

The Ministry of Communications rejected Musk's allegations of blocking, stating India has a fair and non-discriminatory authorization framework. They clarified that all licensees must meet security conditions.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 06 Nov 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jio OneWeb Starlink INDIA Satcom Player
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