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HomeNewsIndia‘I Miss You Didi’: Satabdi Roy Says Split With Mamata Hurts Morally & Emotionally

‘I Miss You Didi’: Satabdi Roy Says Split With Mamata Hurts Morally & Emotionally

Roy said dissatisfaction within the party had been building over corruption allegations and what she described as the leadership’s reluctance to acknowledge internal problems.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 09:15 AM (IST)

Actor-turned-politician Satabdi Roy, who was inducted into politics by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has backed the group of rebel Trinamool Congress MPs that has announced support to the NDA, while also admitting she remains emotionally attached to the TMC chief.

Roy, who is serving as deputy to rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar in the breakaway faction within the Trinamool Congress, told NDTV in an interview that she believes the political decision was correct even though it came with emotional discomfort.

Also Read: Even PM Modi's Family Has Six Siblings: Owaisi Questions SIR Form Cap On Listing Children

“I think politically I took the right step, but emotionally and morally it hurts,” Roy said, adding, “I miss you, Didi,” in a message directed at Mamata Banerjee.

Unrest In TMC

The comments come amid growing unrest within the Trinamool Congress following the party’s electoral setback against the BJP. A section of party MPs has informed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that they intend to support the NDA, while dissent has also surfaced within the state unit.

Roy said dissatisfaction within the party had been building over corruption allegations and what she described as the leadership’s reluctance to acknowledge internal problems after the election defeat.

According to her, the turning point came during a post-election meeting called by Mamata Banerjee. Roy claimed several leaders wanted an honest review of the loss, but no one felt comfortable openly disagreeing with the party chief.

“She was not ready to accept the reasons behind the defeat. We wanted immediate corrective measures, but there was no space for discussion,” Roy said.

She further alleged that issues linked to corruption, political strategy and leadership decisions had distanced both workers and leaders from the party.

Despite her criticism, Roy maintained that she still shares a strong emotional bond with Mamata Banerjee and described the current situation within the party as difficult for the chief minister.

Roy also suggested that an alliance or merger with the Congress could become a possible option for the Trinamool Congress in the future, though she added that Mamata Banerjee has always functioned as a leader who prefers to remain firmly in command.

Before You Go

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About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 09:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee TMC West Bengal Mamata Banerjee Satabdi Roy .TMC
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