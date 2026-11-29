The Saryu-Kamala Express arrived in Ayodhya on Sunday (November 29), carrying hundreds of devotees from Janakpur Dham in Nepal. The pilgrims have travelled to Ayodhya to perform the traditional tilak ceremony for Lord Ram and seek the blessings of Ram Lalla.

This is the first train carrying devotees to Ayodhya since regular rail services between Janakpur and Ayodhya were introduced. BJP workers and local residents welcomed the passengers at the railway station by showering flower petals on them.

BJP Ayodhya Mahanagar president Kamlesh Srivastava said a train had departed from Ayodhya for Janakpur earlier this week, and devotees had now arrived from Janakpur.

"It is an occasion of joy. It is a pleasant experience to welcome people who have come to perform the tilak ceremony for Lord Ram," he said.

Inaugural Train Departed From Ayodhya On November 23

The Saryu-Kamala Express was inaugurated on November 23. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah virtually flagged off the train. A special inaugural train carrying devotees departed from Ayodhya for Janakpur on the occasion.

Regular services began from Janakpur on November 28 and are scheduled to commence from Ayodhya Cantt on November 30.

The Saryu-Kamala Express operates as a weekly service under train numbers 15595 and 15596. It covers a distance of approximately 604 kilometres between Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham.

The train passes through several stations, including Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Madhubani and Jaynagar. It has a total of 17 coaches.

Train To Depart From Ayodhya For Janakpur On Monday

According to the railway schedule, train number 15596 will depart from Ayodhya Cantt every Monday at 5:50 pm and reach Janakpur Dham at 12:40 pm the following day.

In the return direction, train number 15595 will leave Janakpur at 1:10 pm every Saturday and arrive at Ayodhya Cantt at 8:10 am on Sunday.

The Saryu-Kamala Express directly connects Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham. Ayodhya is revered as the birthplace of Lord Ram, while Janakpur is widely known as the birthplace of Goddess Sita.

The new rail service is expected to make religious travel easier for devotees from both countries while further strengthening the cultural ties between India and Nepal.