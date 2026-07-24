Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rapper Santy Sharma announced August 1st press conference in Mumbai.

He will address CJP controversy, presenting evidence for his claims.

Sharma's YouTube channel was removed following backlash over remarks.

He also plans to discuss the ongoing NEET debate.

Independent rapper Santy Sharma has announced that he will hold a press conference in Mumbai on August 1 to respond to the controversy surrounding his remarks on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Promising to present evidence supporting his claims, Sharma urged people not to rush to judgment and asked CJP supporters to wait until they hear his side of the story. The announcement comes days after his comments describing the CJP movement as "internet drama" triggered widespread backlash on social media and coincided with the reported removal of his YouTube channel.

Santy Sharma Announces 'August Kranti' Press Conference

Sharma revealed the event through a series of Instagram Stories, naming the press conference "August Kranti." He said the decision to address the media was prompted by a flood of questions from followers and maintained that the event would focus on facts rather than speculation.

In another post, Sharma outlined what he intends to discuss, writing: "During the press conference, I will discuss: The truth behind CJP, Several other important issues like and Every statement backed by facts and evidence."

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Addressing those supporting the student movement, Sharma added, "To those supporting CJP, I only ask you to wait. Once the inside story and evidence are revealed, everything will become clear."

He also indicated that he would speak about the ongoing NEET debate, claiming that while successful NEET candidates in Kota were celebrating their achievements, "some people are allegedly using students as a cover to push their own political agenda," a subject he said he would explain in detail during the press conference.

Viral Video Triggered Online Backlash

The controversy began after a video of Sharma commenting on the Cockroach Janta Party went viral across social media platforms. In the clip, he described the movement as "just internet drama" while sharing his views on India's political landscape.

According to Sharma, the fallout extended beyond criticism online. He later claimed that his YouTube channel had been permanently removed and that he had been informed it could not be restored.

Describing the loss as devastating, Sharma said the channel represented "11 years of dreams, struggles and memories." He also alleged that the removal was linked to the online hate campaign directed at him following the controversy. YouTube has not publicly commented on the reported takedown.

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From Independent Music To Bollywood

Born Ganesh Sharma in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, Santy Sharma began his independent music career in 2016 with Suni Suni Sadko. He later built a following through tracks such as Udaan, Koshish Meri, Fake Stars, Mujhe Pyaar Kar, Gangsta, The Valentine Song, Peeta Daaru, Black Heart, and his album Reborn.

More recently, he entered Bollywood by contributing to the soundtrack of Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5, expanding his reach beyond the independent music scene.

What Sparked CJP Dispute?

The current controversy stems from Sharma's remarks on the rapidly growing Cockroach Janta Party movement. In the viral clip, he argued that while every political party, including the BJP, deserves criticism, "creating unnecessary instability, outrage culture, and online propaganda is not the solution for India's growth."