Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sanjay Raut demands probe for alleged 500 crore offer.

Raut alleged Shrikant Shinde's involvement, urged PMLA investigation.

Offer aimed to end agitation; Raut questions funds whereabouts.

Activist Jarange Patil also demanded high-level probe.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has sought an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into allegations that Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil was offered Rs 500 crore to end or weaken his agitation, claiming that Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was allegedly involved in the matter.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, Raut urged the Centre to direct the Maharashtra Police and the ED to investigate the allegations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He questioned the source of the alleged funds and their whereabouts, claiming that the money may not have reached Jarange Patil.

Sharing the letter on X, Raut accused the BJP of going beyond allegedly buying MPs, MLAs, political parties and elections to attempting to buy public agitations as well. The allegations have not been independently established.

Raut Seeks Probe Into Alleged Rs 500-Crore Transaction

Raut said the alleged offer was made shortly before the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, with the purported aim of silencing Jarange Patil and bringing his agitation for Maratha reservation to an end.

In his letter, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader described the activist's revelations, reportedly contained in an audio clip, as serious and called for an investigation into the alleged involvement of senior BJP members and the Shinde family.

"As per Patil's revelations this was just done before the 2024 state assembly elections in Maharashtra to silence him and bring his agitation for Maratha Reservation to an end. These revelations, in the form of an audio clip, by Manoj Jarange Patil are of extremely serious nature in many ways. However, the most shocking and serious issue is the involvement of huge amount of Rs. 500 crores," Raut wrote.

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He also questioned whether the alleged money had actually reached Jarange Patil.

"The Rs 500 crore matter in Maharashtra must have surely reached you by now. Until now, the BJP has been buying MPs, MLAs, political parties and elections. Now it has begun buying agitations as well. The BJP handed over money to Shrikant Shinde so that Rs 500 crore could be given to Manoj Jarange Patil. Where did this money come from? And did it actually reach Jarange or not?" Raut said in his post on X.

Raut Names Eknath Shinde, Shrikant Shinde In Letter To Amit Shah

Calling for an inquiry under the PMLA, Raut asked the authorities to establish who allegedly provided the money and where it went.

"I fervently urge you to order the Maharashtra Police and the Enforcement Directorate to invoke the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to find out who from the BJP gave Rs. 500 crores to Eknath Shinde and since it did not reach Manoj Jarange Patil, where did the money go? It is evident from the audio clip that senior members and the core team of BJP, DCM Eknath Shinde and his son Dr. Shrikant Shinde are involved in this massive scam," he wrote.

The claims are allegations made by Raut and have not been established by an investigation.

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Manoj Jarange Patil Demands High-Level Probe

Jarange Patil has also called for a high-level investigation into the allegations, urging Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene.

The Maratha quota activist alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to defame him and bring the community's agitation to a halt.

"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sahib and Shinde sahib should deploy a full SIT team and ensure they are not left alone; that is our request and demand to them. We want to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji as well. Modi sahib needs to pay attention to this matter," he said.

Jarange Patil also said he would not allow the issue involving the alleged Rs 500 crore offer to fade away. He added that he would closely monitor the matter for about a month and appealed to the Prime Minister to take note of the allegations.