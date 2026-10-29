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English NewsNewsIndiaSanjay Raut Apologises Unconditionally To Supreme Court After Contempt Notice

Sanjay Raut Apologises Unconditionally To Supreme Court After Contempt Notice

The contempt proceedings stem from Raut's remarks after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant reportedly declined to meet opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi.

Written By : Nipun Sehgal |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 01:37 PM (IST)

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has tendered an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court in response to a contempt notice issued over his remarks about the judiciary. In his affidavit, Raut expressed sincere regret over his comments, reaffirmed his respect for the court and assured it that he would exercise caution and restraint while making statements about the judiciary in the future.

The Supreme Court has directed Raut to appear before it in person on November 17.

The contempt proceedings stem from Raut's remarks after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant reportedly declined to meet opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. Raut allegedly used objectionable language while commenting on the judiciary, following which the Supreme Court Bar Association filed a contempt petition against him.

Although Raut has reportedly submitted an affidavit expressing an unconditional apology, the document was not part of the court record during Wednesday's hearing. No lawyer appeared on his behalf during the proceedings either.

The Supreme Court subsequently directed the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP to appear in person on November 17.

Raut will have to attend the hearing on the scheduled date, when the court will consider his affidavit and the facts of the case. It will then decide whether to accept his apology or proceed with further action in the contempt matter.

What Did Sanjay Raut Say?

The controversy began after Raut shared a video on social media purportedly showing violent protests in Albania.

Alongside the video, he claimed that people in the country had set the Supreme Court on fire over allegations that it was helping corrupt prime ministers and had also attacked government buildings.

Raut further suggested that India and other countries around the world should learn lessons from these developments.

His remarks triggered a political controversy and subsequently led to the contempt petition against him.

Published at : 29 Oct 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Raut SUpreme COurt
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