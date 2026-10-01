Sambhal violence accused Afroz reaches home after 20 months in jail, hails SC's 'historic' decision

Sambhal (UP), Sep 30 (PTI): Sambhal violence accused Mulla Afroz, who reached home after spending 20 months in jail, on Wednesday said the Supreme Court had done justice to him calling its decision to quash his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) "historic".

Speaking to reporters after reaching home in Deepa Sarai here late Tuesday night from Moradabad jail, Afroz said his family and people in his locality and across Sambhal were happy, describing the atmosphere at home as being like Eid.

"The Supreme Court has done justice to us. Our expectations from the court are greater and this is their historic decision. We look towards the court for justice," he said this evening.

Afroz, also known as Mohammad Afroz, said the 20 months and 10 days he spent in jail were extremely painful and left his family financially broken. He further said his two brothers pursued his case during his incarceration, with his elder brother taking care of his children's education.

Recalling his time in jail, Afroz, accused of inciting violence in Sambhal in 2024, said his children would ask him, "Papa, when will you come? You said you would come, but still haven't come." He said memories of his children helped him get through each day.

Earlier, Afroz's brother Shahroz welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to quash his detention under the NSA and sought an impartial investigation.

"The Supreme Court has given a very good decision. Our hearts are happy after a long time... we have got some relief," his brother had said after the verdict on Tuesday.

Four people were killed and dozens injured in clashes between protesting locals and security personnel in Sambhal on November 24, 2024, during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

The Supreme Court quashed Afroz's preventive detention under the NSA and imposed a cost of Rs 10 lakh on the Uttar Pradesh government, holding that a police confession, in the absence of independent supporting material, cannot form the basis for preventive detention.

The apex court also noted that Afroz had already suffered considerable loss of liberty despite being granted bail in the criminal cases.

Afroz was arrested on January 17, 2025. An NSA detention order was passed against him on October 13, 2025, which was upheld by the Allahabad High Court in June 2026. The Supreme Court subsequently set aside the detention order.

Sambhal District Government Counsel Rahul Dixit said Afroz is the main accused in the violence related to the Harihar Mandir-Jama Masjid dispute. He said Ghulam and Waris, along with their alleged boss Sharik Satta, are also accused in the cases.

Dixit said four case files are pending before the district judge and evidence in two of them is almost complete. Proceedings under Section 313 of the CrPC are to be conducted on the scheduled date.

He said the apex court's order only provided relief to Afroz under the NSA and did not grant him relief in the criminal cases. Dixit said the district court may soon deliver a "good decision" in the murder cases, adding that all witnesses had been properly examined and the complete evidence was on record.

Shahroz had said there was no electronic evidence or audio-video recording against his brother and that Afroz had secured bail in all six criminal cases.

He also said Afroz was arrested around 50 to 55 days after the November 24 violence and alleged that several cases were subsequently registered against him.

"He is an innocent person... he was earning a livelihood and educating his children. There was no such case against him, but he was suddenly picked up and cases were registered against him," Shahroz had said. PTI COR CDN KIS MIN KVK

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(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)