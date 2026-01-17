Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSamajwadi Party To Approach Supreme Court Seeking Greater Electoral Transparency: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party To Approach Supreme Court Seeking Greater Electoral Transparency: Akhilesh

Addressing a press conference here, the former UP CM came down heavily on the BJP and accused it of manipulating electoral rolls.

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 11:32 PM (IST)

Bhubaneswar, Jan 17 (PTI) Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday hinted that his party will move the Supreme Court on the issue of electoral transparency.

Addressing a press conference here, the former UP CM came down heavily on the BJP and accused it of manipulating electoral rolls.

He said the Samajwadi Party would like to move the Supreme Court to verify the accuracy of the Election Commission's electoral rolls.

"We are planning to move the Supreme Court to verify whether the voter list prepared by the Election Commission is valid or the list compiled by the State Election Commission is accurate," Yadav said.

He also advocated for ballot paper format of elections in India.

Yadav said, "Countries like Germany and Japan do not use electronic voting machines (EVMs)." When asked whether the Samajwadi Party and the BJD will have any alliance in the state, Yadav said, "We will like to have. We have to strengthen here." The Samajwadi Party president had called on the BJD chief at his residence here on Friday.

Yadav, however, did not elaborate on the details of his discussion with Patnaik and said, "Two former chief ministers met and shared their views and resolved to defeat the BJP." Yadav said his father (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and Patnaik's father, Biju Patnaik, were very close to each other and both parties believe in socialism.

Replying to a question on BJP government's Ayushman Bharat health card, Yadav said the socialists do not believe in cards.

"Let all poor people get free treatment without any limit. The serious illness of all should also be made free," he said.

The Samajwadi Party chief also alleged that the BJP creates communal tensions for its political gain. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: BJP Leaders Criticize Mamata Banerjee; Compare Bengal’s Situation to 1905 Partition

Published at : 17 Jan 2026 11:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Samajwadi Party Samajwadi Party Electoral Transparency AKhilesh Yadav SUpreme COurt
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Second Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh With A Shovel While Protecting Teen; Shop Dispute Turns Fatal
Second Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh With A Shovel While Protecting Teen; Shop Dispute Turns Fatal
World
Trump Slaps 10% Tariffs On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Bid, Threatens 25% From June
Trump Slaps 10% Tariffs On Eight European Countries Over Greenland Bid, Threatens 25% From June
India
IndiGo Hit With Rs 22.2 Crore DGCA Fine After 2,500+ Flight Cancellations
IndiGo Hit With Rs 22.2 Crore DGCA Fine After 2,500+ Flight Cancellations
States
GRAP-IV Invoked Across Delhi NCR As Air Quality Worsens: AQI Breaches 450
GRAP-IV Invoked Across Delhi NCR As Air Quality Worsens: AQI Breaches 450
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Leaders Criticize Mamata Banerjee; Compare Bengal’s Situation to 1905 Partition
weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Disrupt Life Across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, Multiple Road Accidents Reported
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Visits Indore After Contaminated Water Tragedy; Interacts with Hospitalized Patients
Breaking News: Singer B Praak Threatened by Lawrence Gang, ₹10 Crore Ransom Demanded
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Visits Sharad Pawar’s Residence in Baramati; First Meeting Post-Municipal Election
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget