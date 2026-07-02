UP Elections 2027: Akhilesh Yadav Says BJP Will Get Neither Donations Nor Votes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yadav: Ayodhya temple donation theft news reached UP villages.

SP chief claimed BJP suppressed issue, betrayed faith, democracy.

He highlighted lawyer protests, alleging widespread corruption in UP.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday claimed that word about the alleged "theft" of donation at the Ram Janmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya had reached villages across Uttar Pradesh, and said the BJP would face public backlash over the issue.

"The news of the theft at a temple in Ayodhya has reached every village. This time the BJP will get neither donations, nor offerings, nor votes," Yadav said while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here.

Claiming that the ruling party was trying to suppress the issue, he said, "They are trying to intimidate and threaten people. They are fabricating stories and trying to link others, to divert attention from the real issue." Invoking Lord Ram and the Constitution, the SP chief claimed the BJP had betrayed both religious values and democratic principles. "The first name associated with 'maryada' (propriety) is Lord Ram and the second is the Constitution. They (BJP) have betrayed faith, propriety and devotion. Now, they are preparing to undermine the Constitution and democracy as well," he said.

"We hope the truth regarding the offerings made in the name of Lord Ram will come before people. Once the truth is out, people will deliver their verdict," he added.

Referring to protests by lawyers in Ayodhya to lodge FIR against Ram Janmbhoomi trust officials Champat Rai, Gopal Rao and Anil Mishra, the SP chief said public resentment against the government was growing and claimed people were waiting to remove the BJP through the ballot.

Expressing support for those raising the issue of alleged embezzlement of donations made to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Yadav said he hoped justice would be done.

He further claimed people seeking justice in Uttar Pradesh are being forced to run from one government office to another, alleging widespread corruption.

"Uttar Pradesh has never witnessed corruption on such a scale. Whether at tehsils, police stations or government departments, a systematic mechanism of extortion is in operation," he alleged.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)