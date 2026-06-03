Saket building collapse: Owner earned Rs 10 lakh a month from 4 floors, planned 2 more levels

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI): Fresh details emerging from the probe into the building collapse in Saket that killed six people have pointed to alleged illegal construction and financial gains behind the structure that came crashing down on May 30, with police claiming that the owner was planning to add two more floors despite the apparent violations.

According to sources, Karamveer (71), the building owner arrested in connection with the incident, told investigators that he was earning around Rs 10 lakh per month from the four floors of the building. Each floor had reportedly been rented out for about Rs 2.5 lakh per month.

The probe has revealed that two additional floors were under construction at the time of the collapse. Sources said Karamveer had already held discussions with the prospective buyers and investors about the proposed floors, from which he expected to earn an additional Rs 5 lakh per month.

During the debris clearance operation on Tuesday, police seized several electricity meters from the site, which were registered in Karamveer's name, as evidence.

Officials believe the meters could serve as crucial documentary proof in establishing the ownership of the building and fixing responsibility for the construction.

Police have also begun contacting the tenants and occupants who had rented floors in the building. Notices are being issued to several people as the investigators seek details as to when the construction began, how many people were residing in the structure and whether the occupants had noticed any signs of structural weakness before the collapse.

Sources said police have so far been unable to trace an approved building plan for the structure. If it is established that the building lacked sanctioned plans or was constructed in violation of the approved norms, criminal liability may extend beyond the owner to the other persons involved in the project, including the builder.

Meanwhile, efforts have intensified to trace the builder, Manish, who is absconding. According to sources, his last known location was traced to Dehradun, and a police team has been dispatched there to apprehend him.

Investigators believe that Manish's arrest could help uncover further details related to the construction process, approvals and financial transactions linked to the building.

The collapse, which triggered a major rescue operation, is being investigated from multiple angles, including alleged violations of building regulations and the role of those involved in the construction and management of the structure.

Six people were killed and eight injured when the multi-storey commercial building housing a coaching centre, cafes and offices collapsed near the Saket Metro station on the evening of May 30. PTI SSJ ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)