Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSaket building collapse: Owner earned Rs 10 lakh a month from 4 floors, planned 2 more levels

Saket building collapse: Owner earned Rs 10 lakh a month from 4 floors, planned 2 more levels

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI): Fresh details emerging from the probe into the building collapse in Saket that killed six people have pointed to alleged illegal construction and financial gains behind the structure that came crashing down on May 30, with police claiming that the owner was planning to add two more floors despite the apparent violation.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 12:14 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI): Fresh details emerging from the probe into the building collapse in Saket that killed six people have pointed to alleged illegal construction and financial gains behind the structure that came crashing down on May 30, with police claiming that the owner was planning to add two more floors despite the apparent violations.

According to sources, Karamveer (71), the building owner arrested in connection with the incident, told investigators that he was earning around Rs 10 lakh per month from the four floors of the building. Each floor had reportedly been rented out for about Rs 2.5 lakh per month.

The probe has revealed that two additional floors were under construction at the time of the collapse. Sources said Karamveer had already held discussions with the prospective buyers and investors about the proposed floors, from which he expected to earn an additional Rs 5 lakh per month.

During the debris clearance operation on Tuesday, police seized several electricity meters from the site, which were registered in Karamveer's name, as evidence.

Officials believe the meters could serve as crucial documentary proof in establishing the ownership of the building and fixing responsibility for the construction.

Police have also begun contacting the tenants and occupants who had rented floors in the building. Notices are being issued to several people as the investigators seek details as to when the construction began, how many people were residing in the structure and whether the occupants had noticed any signs of structural weakness before the collapse.

Sources said police have so far been unable to trace an approved building plan for the structure. If it is established that the building lacked sanctioned plans or was constructed in violation of the approved norms, criminal liability may extend beyond the owner to the other persons involved in the project, including the builder.

Meanwhile, efforts have intensified to trace the builder, Manish, who is absconding. According to sources, his last known location was traced to Dehradun, and a police team has been dispatched there to apprehend him.

Investigators believe that Manish's arrest could help uncover further details related to the construction process, approvals and financial transactions linked to the building.

The collapse, which triggered a major rescue operation, is being investigated from multiple angles, including alleged violations of building regulations and the role of those involved in the construction and management of the structure.

Six people were killed and eight injured when the multi-storey commercial building housing a coaching centre, cafes and offices collapsed near the Saket Metro station on the evening of May 30. PTI SSJ ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Breaking: Khoda Under Scanner as Police Launch Massive Anti-Crime Drive

Published at : 03 Jun 2026 12:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 03 June 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Saket building collapse: Owner earned Rs 10 lakh a month from 4 floors, planned 2 more levels
Saket building collapse: Owner earned Rs 10 lakh a month from 4 floors, planned 2 more levels
India
Haryana Police busts fake call centre defrauding US citizens in Panchkula
Haryana Police busts fake call centre defrauding US citizens in Panchkula
India
SIR: Punjab CEO holds meeting with representatives of parties; special camps on June 7 for voter mapping
SIR: Punjab CEO holds meeting with representatives of parties; special camps on June 7 for voter mapping
India
Allahabad HC bins PIL seeking probe into 'anti-national activities' of Cockroach Janta Party
Allahabad HC bins PIL seeking probe into 'anti-national activities' of Cockroach Janta Party
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Khoda Under Scanner as Police Launch Massive Anti-Crime Drive
Ghaziabad Crime: Police Tighten Grip After Surya Murder, Illegal Madrasas Face Action
Breaking: Mamata Banerjee Hits Streets, Launches Protest Over Attacks on TMC MPs
Global Politics: Trump and Netanyahu: The Strategic Alliance That Reshaped Middle East Politics
Breaking: NEET Aspirant Found Dead in Patna Hostel; Police Probe Circumstances Behind Tragedy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget