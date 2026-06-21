Yoga Is 'Science And Technology For Inner Well-Being', Says Sadhguru On International Yoga Day

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thousands nationwide participated in nearly 1,000 free yoga sessions.

Spiritual leader Sadhguru on Sunday said yoga should be viewed as a scientific approach to human well-being rather than a philosophy, religion or belief system, as thousands participated in International Day of Yoga programmes organised by the Isha Foundation across India.

In a message posted on X to mark International Day of Yoga 2026, Sadhguru said yoga offers tools that can help individuals improve their physical, mental and emotional well-being irrespective of their background or religion.

"The International Day of Yoga is a reminder that what we call Yoga is not a philosophy, an ideology, a belief system or a religion. This is the science and technology for inner wellbeing. Whatever your religion, race, caste, creed, gender, these technologies render you to optimal existence - to peak performance in body, mind, emotion, intelligence and energies and above all, it will unlock the potential of the genius that is in every human being," Sadhguru said.

The International Day of Yoga is a reminder that what we call Yoga is not a philosophy, an ideology, a belief system or a religion. This is the science and technology for inner wellbeing. Whatever your religion, race, caste, creed, gender, these technologies render you to optimal… pic.twitter.com/c2BRC0Ewyw — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) June 21, 2026

Programmes Held For Security Personnel, Cadets

As part of the International Day of Yoga observances, the Isha Foundation conducted yoga sessions for personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at the Adiyogi complex in Coimbatore.

Separate programmes were also organised for National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Sadhguru Sannidhi in Bengaluru.

The events formed part of a broader nationwide outreach initiative aimed at encouraging participation in yoga and meditation practices.

Thousands Participate Across India

According to the foundation, nearly 1,000 free yoga and meditation sessions were held across the country on the occasion.

The programmes were organised at corporate offices, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, government establishments, defence organisations and community centres.

The foundation estimated that around 50,000 people took part in the various sessions conducted across India.

Focus On Well-Being

International Day of Yoga is observed annually on June 21 and is marked through public events, mass yoga demonstrations and awareness programmes promoting physical and mental well-being.

This year's observances saw participation from educational institutions, government agencies, political leaders, security forces, and community groups, with organisers emphasising yoga's role in supporting overall health and personal well-being.