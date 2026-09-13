India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaSachin Pilot to visit Punjab on Tuesday, will march against Harpal Cheema

Sachin Pilot to visit Punjab on Tuesday, will march against Harpal Cheema

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI): Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot will visit Punjab on September 15 for the first time after taking charge as the party's in-charge of the stat.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 12:50 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI): Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot will visit Punjab on September 15 for the first time after taking charge as the party's in-charge of the state.

Pilot said on Saturday that he would participate in a march to the residence of AAP minister Harpal Cheema on Tuesday, seeking justice for Gulzar Singh, who committed suicide by consuming poison after facing pressure and mental harassment after he dared the minister on the drug menace.

Punjab goes to polls early next year and the Congress has replaced Bhupesh Baghel with Sachin Pilot to put its house in order in a faction-ridden state unit.

"The Punjab Congress leaders and I will be taking out a march to the residence of AAP Minister Harpal Cheema on 15 September in Chandigarh, demanding justice for the family of Late Shri Gulzar Singh ji, who committed suicide by consuming poison after facing pressure and mental harassment because he dared to question the minister about the uncontrollable drug menace in Punjab.

His last video recording before his death clearly names the minister. The victim's family also alleged that they were denied dignity and respect while conducting his final rites. This is a serious matter that demands an independent investigation," Pilot said on X.

"The Congress party demands nothing less than the termination of the minister and an immediate, time-bound, independent inquiry into all aspects of the matter," he added.

The Punjab Congress has been demanding the sacking of Cheema and an independent probe into his involvement in Gulzar Singh's suicide. PTI SKC APL APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Sep 2026 01:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 13 September 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
BRICS leaders express concern about 'growing risks' of nuclear danger and conflict
BRICS leaders express concern about 'growing risks' of nuclear danger and conflict
India
BJP general secretary BL Santosh begins 2-day UP visit, poll preparedness in focus
BJP general secretary BL Santosh begins 2-day UP visit, poll preparedness in focus
India
Killing of Gonda trader intensifies political activity around Nishad community in UP
Killing of Gonda trader intensifies political activity around Nishad community in UP
India
Varanasi civic body seeks FIR after sacks of sand, stones found stuffed inside sewer lines
Varanasi civic body seeks FIR after sacks of sand, stones found stuffed inside sewer lines
Advertisement

Videos

BRICS SUMMIT: Xi Jinping Arrives in India After 7 Years, Global Focus on Delhi
INDIA-CHINA FLIGHTS: China Southern to Resume Direct Flights to New Delhi After 6 Years
XI JINPING INDIA VISIT: Chinese President Arrives in Delhi After 7 Years
BRICS SUMMIT: PM Modi’s Packed Schedule, Xi Jinping Meet at 5:45 PM
INDIA-CHINA RELATIONS: India to Engage with China, But Trust Remains a Challenge
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget