Sachin Pilot to visit Punjab on Tuesday, will march against Harpal Cheema

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI): Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot will visit Punjab on September 15 for the first time after taking charge as the party's in-charge of the state.

Pilot said on Saturday that he would participate in a march to the residence of AAP minister Harpal Cheema on Tuesday, seeking justice for Gulzar Singh, who committed suicide by consuming poison after facing pressure and mental harassment after he dared the minister on the drug menace.

Punjab goes to polls early next year and the Congress has replaced Bhupesh Baghel with Sachin Pilot to put its house in order in a faction-ridden state unit.

"The Punjab Congress leaders and I will be taking out a march to the residence of AAP Minister Harpal Cheema on 15 September in Chandigarh, demanding justice for the family of Late Shri Gulzar Singh ji, who committed suicide by consuming poison after facing pressure and mental harassment because he dared to question the minister about the uncontrollable drug menace in Punjab.

His last video recording before his death clearly names the minister. The victim's family also alleged that they were denied dignity and respect while conducting his final rites. This is a serious matter that demands an independent investigation," Pilot said on X.

"The Congress party demands nothing less than the termination of the minister and an immediate, time-bound, independent inquiry into all aspects of the matter," he added.

The Punjab Congress has been demanding the sacking of Cheema and an independent probe into his involvement in Gulzar Singh's suicide. PTI SKC APL APL

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