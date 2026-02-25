Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A viral video by Indian content creator Sachin Awasthi alleging detention in South Korea’s Jeju Island has prompted the Embassy of India in Seoul to issue a detailed advisory for travellers seeking to enter the island under its visa waiver scheme.

Awasthi claimed in a video shared on Instagram and YouTube on Sunday that he and his wife were detained upon landing at Jeju International Airport. He described the experience as “traumatising”, alleging they were taken to what appeared to be a detention facility.

“There was no sunlight, no glass to drink water… it looked like a jail barrack,” he said, adding that he witnessed verbal abuse directed at another individual inside the facility.

The video, captioned “Detained for 38 hours in South Korea (Jeju Island) & China”, quickly gained traction online, raising concerns among prospective travellers.

Visa Waiver ‘Strictly For Short-Term Tourism’

Days after the video went viral, the Indian embassy in Seoul said it frequently hears about inconveniences faced by Indian nationals arriving at Jeju under the visa waiver scheme.

Under the waiver, Indian passport holders are allowed short-term tourism access to Jeju Island without a pre-arranged visa. However, onward travel to mainland South Korea is prohibited.

“Entry under the Jeju visa-free facility is permitted strictly for short-term tourism. Final admission into the Republic of Korea is determined solely by the immigration authorities at Jeju International Airport in accordance with Korean law. The visa waiver scheme does not guarantee entry,” the advisory said.

To reduce the risk of denial, the embassy urged travellers to carry printed copies, not just mobile screenshots, of essential documents. These include a confirmed return air ticket, hotel reservation covering the entire stay, a detailed day-wise travel itinerary, proof of sufficient funds such as recent bank statements or international cards, a passport valid for at least six months, and contact details of accommodation. Travel insurance was strongly recommended.

The advisory also cautioned that passengers who are unable to clearly explain their travel plans may face denial of entry.

Financial preparedness and immigration interviews

Travellers must be able to demonstrate adequate financial capacity to cover daily expenses, accommodation and transport during their stay, the embassy said. Immigration authorities may ask related questions, and answers consistent with tourism objectives are expected.

Upon arrival, visitors may be interviewed by immigration officers. The embassy advised Indian nationals to respond clearly, truthfully and calmly, and to be fully aware of their itinerary and accommodation details.

“Failure to satisfy the immigration officer may result in denial of entry,” it warned.

The advisory further emphasised that the Jeju visa waiver does not permit travel to mainland South Korea. Attempting to leave Jeju without an appropriate visa is illegal and may result in travel bans. In cases where entry is refused, the passenger will be returned on the next available flight of the same airline. Depending on schedules, a temporary stay in a holding facility may be required.

The embassy clarified that it cannot overturn decisions made by South Korean immigration authorities but will seek reasonable support for Indian nationals held in such facilities. It provided contact numbers and an email address for those facing immigration-related issues.

Awasthi’s account

In his social media posts, Awasthi alleged that he and his wife were denied entry without a clear explanation and kept in a holding area for hours. He claimed they were pressured into booking an expensive return ticket and described restricted communication and supervision during transit through China.

“Immigration decisions are their authority. But they did not have any right to treat us like criminals,” he wrote.

While the influencer’s account has sparked debate online, the embassy’s advisory underscores a key message: entry under a visa waiver remains subject to immigration scrutiny, and preparation, documentation and clarity of purpose are crucial for travellers hoping to avoid unpleasant surprises at the border.