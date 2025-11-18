Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sabarimala Season Begins; Pilgrims Face 10–15 Hour Waits, Lack Of Facilities Flagged

Sabarimala Season Begins; Pilgrims Face 10–15 Hour Waits, Lack Of Facilities Flagged

Sabarimala's Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage faces crisis due to overcrowding, exceeding capacity limits.

By : IANS | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 04:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pathanamthitta, Nov 18 (IANS) The two-month-long Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season at Sabarimala has begun on a turbulent note, with escalating concerns over crowd mismanagement, breakdown of basic amenities, and inadequate administrative preparedness.

To manage the huge crowd of pilgrims on Tuesday, the decision was made to extend the forenoon session by two hours.

Despite assurances by authorities about well-coordinated arrangements, ground reports and distressing visuals narrate a contrasting story of long wait hours, water scarcity, and exhausted pilgrims collapsing in queues.

Over one lakh pilgrims have been arriving since the shrine opened for pilgrims on Monday, far exceeding the 90,000-a-day darshan threshold set under the virtual queue and spot booking systems.

Pilgrims have been forced to wait 10 to 15 hours to reach the sanctum, as the flow at the 18 sacred steps has slowed drastically.

For crowd regulation, at least 90 pilgrims should traverse the steps each minute, but the current rate has fallen to nearly half, resulting in serpentine queues stretching from Sannidhanam to the covered walkway.

Newly appointed Travancore Devasom Board President K. Jayakumar admitted that the arrangements have not been sufficient, stating that even on routine days like the second of Vrischikam, the crowds have been unusually large.

He highlighted the shortage of drinking water points, poorly maintained bio-toilets, and inadequate food supply, adding that Devaswom mess facilities were struggling due to logistical lapses.

Pilgrims, including children and elderly women, have fainted after hours of standing in congested corridors without water or shade.

The absence of central forces such as NDRF and RAF, traditionally deployed for crowd control, has further strained the limited police presence.

Though over 18,000 police personnel have been allocated for the season, only around 3,500 have been deployed across Sannidhanam, Pampa and Nilakkal.

The transit hub at Nilakkal has also seen breakdowns in crowd management systems, with a lack of barricades and insufficient KSRTC shuttles causing jostling and confusion.

Reports warn that the current situation is reminiscent of the crisis witnessed in 2023, raising fears that many Ayyappa devotees may be forced to abandon their pilgrimage midway if corrective measures are not implemented immediately.

As the footfall is expected to rise sharply on weekends and during peak festival days, the alarming situation calls for urgent intervention and a comprehensive review of pilgrimage management strategies.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 04:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sabarimala Kerala
Read more
