The court noted several issues and serious inconsistencies in the audit report and directed the TDB to provide explanations.
Kerala HC Flags ‘Serious Inconsistencies’ In Global Ayyappa Sangam Audit, Seeks TDB Reply
The Kerala High Court found "serious inconsistencies" in the Global Ayyappa Sangam's audit report, including unaccounted items and questionable financial practices.
Kochi, Feb 11 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Wednesday noted that there were several issues and "serious inconsistencies" in the audit report of the Global Ayyappa Sangam held last year and directed the TDB to explain the reasons for the same.
A bench of justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar also noted that the monetary value of certain items, like 'aravana', appam, vibhuti, kumkum and sandalwood, given to devotees and participants at the event has not been accounted for in the book of accounts.
The court directed that the relevant inputs be obtained from the Kerala State Audit and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), so that appropriate orders can be issued and listed the matter on February 27.
The audit report was placed before the court as directed by it while dismissing the petitions challenging the Global Ayyappa Sangam.
After perusing the report, the bench said it highlighted various issues like execution of the work being given to the Indian Institute of Infrastructure and Construction (IIIC) without a tender or bidding process on an expenditure plus 10 per cent facilitating or administrative charge.
As per the report, there were also "serious inconsistencies" in the computation of the estimated bill of quantity with regard to wooden frame centre tables, food serving charges in VIP areas and cost plus expenditure, the bench noted.
"There are also issues with regard to GST input credit as well," the court said.
The observations and directions of the bench came on a plea initiated by the court on its own based on the audit report. PTI HMP KH
Frequently Asked Questions
What did the Kerala High Court observe regarding the audit report of the Global Ayyappa Sangam?
What specific financial discrepancies were found in the audit report?
The monetary value of items like 'aravana', appam, and sandalwood given to devotees was not accounted for in the books.
Why was the work given to the Indian Institute of Infrastructure and Construction without a tender?
The audit report highlighted that work was given to IIIC without a tender or bidding process, with an expenditure plus 10 percent administrative charge.
What other inconsistencies were noted in the audit report?
Inconsistencies were found in the computation of estimated bills for wooden tables, VIP food serving charges, and cost-plus expenditure, as well as issues with GST input credit.