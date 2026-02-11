Kerala HC Flags ‘Serious Inconsistencies’ In Global Ayyappa Sangam Audit, Seeks TDB Reply

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Kochi, Feb 11 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Wednesday noted that there were several issues and "serious inconsistencies" in the audit report of the Global Ayyappa Sangam held last year and directed the TDB to explain the reasons for the same.

A bench of justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar also noted that the monetary value of certain items, like 'aravana', appam, vibhuti, kumkum and sandalwood, given to devotees and participants at the event has not been accounted for in the book of accounts.

The court directed that the relevant inputs be obtained from the Kerala State Audit and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), so that appropriate orders can be issued and listed the matter on February 27.

The audit report was placed before the court as directed by it while dismissing the petitions challenging the Global Ayyappa Sangam.

After perusing the report, the bench said it highlighted various issues like execution of the work being given to the Indian Institute of Infrastructure and Construction (IIIC) without a tender or bidding process on an expenditure plus 10 per cent facilitating or administrative charge.

As per the report, there were also "serious inconsistencies" in the computation of the estimated bill of quantity with regard to wooden frame centre tables, food serving charges in VIP areas and cost plus expenditure, the bench noted.

"There are also issues with regard to GST input credit as well," the court said.

The observations and directions of the bench came on a plea initiated by the court on its own based on the audit report. PTI HMP KH

