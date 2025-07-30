Explorer
'Didn't Buy Peace': Jaishankar Slams 1960 Indus Water Treaty, Reiterates Abeyance
He asserted the treaty would be suspended following the April 22nd Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday slammed the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, saying the Congress government of the day prioritised Pakistan's interest over the interest of India's farmers.
He also reiterated that the treaty will remain suspended in the aftermath of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, where 26 people lost their lives.
Follow Breaking News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
'Didn't Buy Peace': Jaishankar Slams 1960 Indus Water Treaty, Reiterates Abeyance
Cities
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K
World
'India A Good Friend, But Charged More Tariffs Than Any Other Country': Donald Trump
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion
Advertisement