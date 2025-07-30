Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Didn't Buy Peace': Jaishankar Slams 1960 Indus Water Treaty, Reiterates Abeyance

He asserted the treaty would be suspended following the April 22nd Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 12:31 PM (IST)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday slammed the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, saying the Congress government of the day prioritised Pakistan's interest over the interest of India's farmers. 

He also reiterated that the treaty will remain suspended in the aftermath of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, where 26 people lost their lives.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 12:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Monsoon Session PARLIAMENT Operation Sindoor
Read more
