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English NewsNewsIndiaS Jaishankar Calls Out US Over Pakistan Ties, Says India’s Terror Concerns Must Be ‘Understood’

S Jaishankar Calls Out US Over Pakistan Ties, Says India’s Terror Concerns Must Be ‘Understood’

Elaborating on India's concerns, Jaishankar said terrorism from a neighbouring country had been a deliberate and conscious policy over many decades.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jaishankar: terrorism a key issue affecting India-US ties.
  • Lack of understanding on terrorism impacts bilateral relationship.
  • India faces deliberate, long-term terrorism from a neighbor.
  • Partners must appreciate India's primary terrorism concerns.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has highlighted terrorism as a key issue for India while discussing its relationship with the United States, saying that a lack of understanding of the concern could affect the bilateral relationship.

"There are very few countries that have been subject to the kind of terrorism we have by a neighbour..If something that matters so deeply to us is not understood or appreciated enough, that creates a problem too," Jaishankar said.

‘Very Few Countries’ Face Terrorism Like India

Elaborating on India's concerns, Jaishankar said terrorism from a neighbouring country had been a deliberate and conscious policy over many decades.

"For India, what is particularly important is the issue of terrorism. We feel that as a country perhaps there are very few countries which are being subjected to the kind of terrorism that we have, from a neighbor as part of a deliberate conscious policy over very many decades," he said.

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Jaishankar stressed that India expects its concerns on terrorism to be understood by its partners.

"If there is something which matters so deeply to us and there isn't any appreciation or understanding or empathy of that, I think that creates a problem too," he said.

‘If My Primary Concern Is Not Fully Appreciated’

Jaishankar further said that if one of India's primary concerns is not fully appreciated by its partner, it would have an impact on the relationship.

"If one of my primary concerns is not fully appreciated by my partner then clearly there is an impact of that on the relationship," he said.

Jaishankar also referred to another issue, saying, "if that agreement is closed off that would be one point that would result in closing out relationship, that is one point."

He added, "the second pertains to the sensitivity of each country."

ALSO READ: Annamalai’s ‘We The Leaders’ To Honour 12 Women Achievers With Kamaraj Awards On Gandhi Jayanthi

Frequently Asked Questions

What is India's primary concern regarding its relationship with the United States, according to S Jaishankar?

India's key concern is terrorism, specifically the long-standing issue of terrorism from a neighboring country. Jaishankar highlighted that this is a deliberate and conscious policy.

How does a lack of understanding of India's terrorism concerns affect its bilateral relationships?

Jaishankar stated that if India's deeply felt concerns about terrorism are not understood or appreciated, it creates a problem. This lack of understanding can negatively impact the bilateral relationship.

According to S Jaishankar, from where does India primarily face terrorism?

India faces terrorism from a neighboring country, which Jaishankar described as a deliberate and conscious policy. This policy has been ongoing for many decades.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Sep 2026 03:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
S Jaishankar Terrorism Breaking News Pakistan India US Ties ABP Live United STates INDIA US Pakistan Relationship
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