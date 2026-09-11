India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaRussian President Vladimir Putin arrives in New Delhi to attend BRICS summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in New Delhi to attend BRICS summit

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday began a three-day visit to India to participate in the BRICS summit and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand bilateral trade, investment and energy cooperatio.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 03:19 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday began a three-day visit to India to participate in the BRICS summit and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand bilateral trade, investment and energy cooperation.

Putin is accompanied by a high-level delegation.

It will be his first in-person participation at a BRICS summit outside Russia since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.

The two-day BRICS summit hosted by India starting Saturday is expected to focus on boosting collective resilience in food, energy, health, disaster reduction and critical supply chains with New Delhi positioning the bloc as an effective anchor to navigate a fragmented geopolitical environment.

The summit in New Delhi is taking place against the backdrop of a global economy facing the adverse impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war, the West Asia crisis, especially the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and the Trump administration’s trade and tariff policies.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung are among the top leaders attending the summit.

Putin and Modi are scheduled to hold wide-ranging bilateral talks on Friday afternoon.

The meeting is expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in a range of areas, including defence, energy, technology, pharmaceuticals and people-to-people exchanges. PTI MPB ARI ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Sep 2026 03:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 11 September 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
3 killed, 11 hurt as roof of church under construction collapses in Tamil Nadu's Vellore
3 killed, 11 hurt as roof of church under construction collapses in Tamil Nadu's Vellore
India
Rs 20 lakh robbed from man at gunpoint in Delhi's Uttam Nagar
Rs 20 lakh robbed from man at gunpoint in Delhi's Uttam Nagar
India
Demolished homes led to deletion of 728 Bela Estate voters from draft roll, clarify Delhi poll officials
Demolished homes led to deletion of 728 Bela Estate voters from draft roll, clarify Delhi poll officials
India
EC Recognises Vijay’s TVK, Allots ‘Whistle’ Symbol In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
EC Recognises Vijay’s TVK, Allots ‘Whistle’ Symbol In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Advertisement

Videos

Mumbai Airport Encroachment Row: MMRDA Says No Permission for Religious Structure
Mumbai Airport Land Row: MMRDA Orders Removal of Unauthorised Prayer Shed Near Terminal 2
BRICS Summit Debate: Manish Tewari Calls for AI Guardrails, BJP Hits Back at Congress
AI Trend : Politicians Join ChatGPT Craze With Retro Looks
Ujjain Khade Hanuman Ji: 150-Year-Old Idol Remains Unmoved, Administration Puts Shifting Plan on Hold
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget