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English NewsNewsIndia'Russia Stood By India When Much Of The World Backed Pakistan': EAM S Jaishankar Defends Moscow Ties

'Russia Stood By India When Much Of The World Backed Pakistan': EAM S Jaishankar Defends Moscow Ties

S Jaishankar defended India’s ties with Russia, saying Moscow has stood by New Delhi during security threats. He cited the two nations’ positive history and growing defence, trade and energy ties.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 10:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • EAM Jaishankar defended India's strong, historic ties with Russia.
  • Russia consistently supported India's security and territorial integrity.
  • India's positive experiences shape its relationship, differing from Europe.

India has once again strongly defended its ties with Russia amid criticism from Western countries, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar saying Moscow has consistently stood by New Delhi whenever its security and territorial integrity faced threats.

Jaishankar said Russia had supported India even at a time when most countries in the world were backing Pakistan.

Addressing the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in New Delhi on Sunday, October 4, 2026, Jaishankar said India and Russia have historically shared strong ties and continue to shape their relationship based on their experiences.

‘People Don’t Forget History’

Jaishankar said countries assess their relationships with others based on their own experiences.

“People do not forget good or bad history,” he said, while referring to the support India received from Russia and the Soviet Union in the 1950s.

IHe noted that a large part of the world had supported military regime during that period, without naming Pakistan. His remarks also referred to the Soviet Union’s support for India during the 1971 war with Pakistan, when the United States had sent its naval fleet to the Bay of Bengal in support of Pakistan.

India’s Ties With Russia

Responding indirectly to questions raised by Western countries over India’s ties with Moscow, Jaishankar said every country evaluates its relations with others based on its own experiences.

He said India could not be expected to adopt Europe’s view of Russia, just as New Delhi’s decisions on Moscow are shaped by its own historical experience.

“India’s experience with Russia has been positive and has always been positive,” Jaishankar said.

He added that the partnership between the two countries had expanded since the 1970s and 1980s. Along with military and nuclear cooperation, trade, energy and resources have increasingly become important areas of the relationship.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does India maintain strong ties with Russia despite Western criticism?

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated Russia consistently supported India's security and territorial integrity, even when other nations backed Pakistan. India evaluates relationships based on its own positive experiences.

What historical examples demonstrate Russia's support for India?

Russia, then the Soviet Union, supported India in the 1950s and during the 1971 war with Pakistan. This was at a time when much of the world, including the US, backed Pakistan.

How does India's view of Russia differ from Europe's?

Jaishankar stated India cannot be expected to adopt Europe's view of Russia. India's relationship with Russia is shaped by its own positive historical experiences.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 04 Oct 2026 10:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
S Jaishankar Russia INDIA India Russia Ties
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