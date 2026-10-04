Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom EAM Jaishankar defended India's strong, historic ties with Russia.

Russia consistently supported India's security and territorial integrity.

India's positive experiences shape its relationship, differing from Europe.

India has once again strongly defended its ties with Russia amid criticism from Western countries, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar saying Moscow has consistently stood by New Delhi whenever its security and territorial integrity faced threats.

Jaishankar said Russia had supported India even at a time when most countries in the world were backing Pakistan.

Addressing the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in New Delhi on Sunday, October 4, 2026, Jaishankar said India and Russia have historically shared strong ties and continue to shape their relationship based on their experiences.

‘People Don’t Forget History’

Jaishankar said countries assess their relationships with others based on their own experiences.

“People do not forget good or bad history,” he said, while referring to the support India received from Russia and the Soviet Union in the 1950s.

#WATCH | Delhi: 62nd Munich Security Conference | On the future of India and Russia's relationship, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar says, "India and Russia have historically very good relations, particularly since the 1950s. That history is not forgotten... For us,… pic.twitter.com/lQ4gqZopdU — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2026

IHe noted that a large part of the world had supported military regime during that period, without naming Pakistan. His remarks also referred to the Soviet Union’s support for India during the 1971 war with Pakistan, when the United States had sent its naval fleet to the Bay of Bengal in support of Pakistan.

India’s Ties With Russia

Responding indirectly to questions raised by Western countries over India’s ties with Moscow, Jaishankar said every country evaluates its relations with others based on its own experiences.

He said India could not be expected to adopt Europe’s view of Russia, just as New Delhi’s decisions on Moscow are shaped by its own historical experience.

“India’s experience with Russia has been positive and has always been positive,” Jaishankar said.

He added that the partnership between the two countries had expanded since the 1970s and 1980s. Along with military and nuclear cooperation, trade, energy and resources have increasingly become important areas of the relationship.