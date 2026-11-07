'Run Bulldozers Over Our Bodies': Mamata's Fiery Response After Attack On Abhishek's Home

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Overnight clashes outside Abhishek Banerjee's Kolkata residence injured eight.

Abhishek alleged BJP workers attacked him, claiming conspiracy to kill.

Mamata accused BJP hooliganism, linking incident to religious celebration disruption.

BJP rejected allegations, blaming TMC supporters; police are investigating.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday (November 7, 2026) accused the BJP of 'hooliganism' following clashes outside the Kolkata residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The overnight violence, which allegedly left eight people injured, triggered a political confrontation between the TMC and the BJP, with both sides accusing each other of initiating the clashes.

Abhishek Banerjee alleged that BJP workers attacked his residence and office in south Kolkata around 2 am, claiming that the incident was part of a conspiracy to kill him. He also alleged that the premises had been under surveillance for two days before the incident.

Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, accused the authorities of disrupting traditional religious celebrations in the area by allowing a newly organised Durga Puja pandal to be set up on the main road, allegedly blocking access to an existing Kali Puja.

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of 'Hooliganism', Slams Attack

Speaking to reporters, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the incident was an attempt to disrupt local religious celebrations and linked the confrontation to Abhishek's political position within the INDIA alliance.

"Abhishek's house was attacked last night. This is the result of his anger at the We Are With India alliance. They are misbehaving; they think they are gods. I know how the police work under the government," she said.

Questioning the presence of people in the locality during the early hours, she accused them of creating disturbances during preparations for Kali Puja.

"There is complete hooliganism going on. People show up here at 2:00 or 3:00 in the morning... If you have the courage to use a bulldozer, why do you come here at 3:00 in the morning with a gang of thugs to attack a Kali Puja celebration?" she said.

She further alleged that local clubs had been prevented from carrying out their activities and accused the authorities of allowing a new puja to be organised on the main road.

Mamata Questions Permission For Durga Puja Pandal On Main Road

Mamata Banerjee claimed that a newly established Durga Puja pandal had been set up at a bend on the main road, restricting access to a traditional puja in the locality.

"This is completely illegal. Look at the club in our area; they wouldn't let us carry on with our activities all night long. Look at the 'puja' that has been set up right on the main road; it was granted illegal permission. A 'puja' was never held there before; it used to take place inside. Yesterday evening, around 9:00 PM, they placed it right at the road bend, effectively blocking access to our own 'puja'. What is this? This is pure high-handedness and oppression," she told news agency ANI.

Issuing a challenge to the authorities over the alleged use of force, she added, "You want to bring in bulldozers? Go ahead—run your bulldozers over us, over our very bodies."

She also said the locality was a traditional route for processions dedicated to Goddess Kali and questioned why permissions for long-standing pujas had allegedly been revoked while new celebrations were allowed.

Eight Injured In Clashes Near Abhishek Banerjee's Residence

According to police officers investigating the incident, two consecutive clashes took place between 2 am and 3:30 am on Saturday outside Abhishek Banerjee's residence in Kalighat, south Kolkata. At least eight people were allegedly injured.

The confrontation reportedly involved TMC workers preparing for Abhishek Banerjee's 39th birthday on November 7 and BJP supporters. However, the police did not identify the political affiliations of those involved.

TMC supporters alleged that BJP workers launched an unprovoked attack while they were making preparations for the birthday celebrations. BJP supporters, on the other hand, claimed that they were attacked while heading to Kalighat to purchase idols of Goddess Kali from local artisans ahead of Sunday's puja.

According to allegations, BJP supporters raised slogans such as "chor" (thief) and "goru chor" (cattle thief) and vandalised cutouts and banners put up to mark Abhishek Banerjee's birthday.

Abhishek claimed that at least eight people were injured in the clashes, with three sustaining serious injuries.

Abhishek Banerjee Alleges Conspiracy To Kill Him

Addressing the media at around 3 am, Abhishek Banerjee accused BJP workers of carrying out planned attacks on his residence and office. He also alleged that the police were assaulted when they intervened to control the situation.

"Planned attacks were carried out at my residence and office by BJP workers. There was a conspiracy to kill me. The police were not spared when they tried to bring the situation under control. I saw an officer being slapped hard by BJP workers. If this is the state of the police in a BJP regime, then common citizens can easily understand how secure they are," he alleged.

Earlier, Abhishek had shared a video on Instagram, claiming that his residence had been under surveillance for two days before the alleged attack.

"After two days of continuous stalking, BJP goons attacked my residence at 2 am. Watch the footage and judge for yourself. If this can happen to an elected MP, imagine the plight of the common man in West Bengal," he wrote.

BJP Rejects Allegations, Blames TMC Supporters

The BJP rejected Abhishek Banerjee's allegations and accused TMC supporters of instigating the confrontation.

West Bengal Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Dilip Ghosh dismissed the allegations, saying, "It's common to make such allegations when power slips away."

Kolkata Police confirmed that a scuffle had broken out between two groups and that a police team had intervened. An officer said the matter was under investigation.