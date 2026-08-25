Ruckus In Home Affairs Panel Meet As Oppn Seeks Pellet Gun Debate: Sources

An uproar reportedly broke out during a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, according to sources.

Opposition members sought a discussion on the use of pellet guns and also wanted to raise the issue of the Delhi Police’s alleged lathi charge at Jantar Mantar.

However, the committee chairman refused to allow the discussion, sources said.

The chairman said the meeting would be limited to the issues listed on the agenda.

The committee is chaired by BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal.

Pellet Gun Used During July 20 March

According to a news report, a general diary entry at Delhi’s Sansad Marg police station recorded the use of pellet guns by Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel during the July 20 march, contradicting the Delhi Police’s initial denial that pellets had been fired at protesters.

According to the entry, two rounds were fired from an anti-riot gun on the orders of a Delhi Police officer of DCP rank. A subsequent CRPF inquiry reportedly found that an RAF personnel had fired seven pellet rounds, five of which hit protesters. The reported use of pellet guns has raised questions over the police’s crowd-control protocols and the circumstances surrounding the use of force against demonstrators.