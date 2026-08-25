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English NewsNewsIndiaRuckus In Home Affairs Panel Meet As Oppn Seeks Pellet Gun Debate: Sources

Ruckus In Home Affairs Panel Meet As Oppn Seeks Pellet Gun Debate: Sources

Uproar at Home Affairs panel meet as Opposition seeks discussion on pellet gun use and Jantar Mantar lathi charge. Chairman Radha Mohan Das Agarwal says only agenda items will be discussed.

Written By : Pavan Kumar Goad |  Updated at : 25 Aug 2026 05:27 PM (IST)

An uproar reportedly broke out during a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, according to sources.

Opposition members sought a discussion on the use of pellet guns and also wanted to raise the issue of the Delhi Police’s alleged lathi charge at Jantar Mantar.

However, the committee chairman refused to allow the discussion, sources said.

The chairman said the meeting would be limited to the issues listed on the agenda.

The committee is chaired by BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal.

Pellet Gun Used During July 20 March

According to a news report, a general diary entry at Delhi’s Sansad Marg police station recorded the use of pellet guns by Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel during the July 20 march, contradicting the Delhi Police’s initial denial that pellets had been fired at protesters.

According to the entry, two rounds were fired from an anti-riot gun on the orders of a Delhi Police officer of DCP rank. A subsequent CRPF inquiry reportedly found that an RAF personnel had fired seven pellet rounds, five of which hit protesters.

The reported use of pellet guns has raised questions over the police’s crowd-control protocols and the circumstances surrounding the use of force against demonstrators.

Before You Go

Bihar Student Protest: Students Clash With Police During CM Residence March

About the author Pavan Kumar Goad

Pavan Kumar Goad began his career in the media industry with CNFC Media. He subsequently worked with ANI for nearly three and a half years, followed by an association of around eight years with the News18 Network. He has now joined ABP News.

With close to 13 years of experience in journalism, he has primarily covered political affairs, with a particular focus on developments related to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
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Published at : 25 Aug 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live CJP Protest July 20 Protest Home Affairs Panel Meet Pellet Gun Debate
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