Ruckus In Home Affairs Panel Meet As Oppn Seeks Pellet Gun Debate: Sources
Uproar at Home Affairs panel meet as Opposition seeks discussion on pellet gun use and Jantar Mantar lathi charge. Chairman Radha Mohan Das Agarwal says only agenda items will be discussed.
An uproar reportedly broke out during a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, according to sources.
Opposition members sought a discussion on the use of pellet guns and also wanted to raise the issue of the Delhi Police’s alleged lathi charge at Jantar Mantar.
However, the committee chairman refused to allow the discussion, sources said.
The chairman said the meeting would be limited to the issues listed on the agenda.
The committee is chaired by BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal.
Pellet Gun Used During July 20 March
According to a news report, a general diary entry at Delhi’s Sansad Marg police station recorded the use of pellet guns by Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel during the July 20 march, contradicting the Delhi Police’s initial denial that pellets had been fired at protesters.