39 RSS Members Detained In Chennai For Holding Pooja, Shakha Event At School

HomeNewsIndia39 RSS Members Detained In Chennai For Holding Pooja, Shakha Event At School

Chennai Police detained 39 RSS members for holding an unauthorised Guru Puja and training session at a school on the RSS's centenary.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 03:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai Police detained 39 RSS members near Porur for conducting a Guru Puja and special Shakha training session at Ayyappanthangal Government Higher Secondary School without prior permission on October 2, marking the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Officials said the event, held on school premises, lacked official clearance, prompting police action.

The centenary celebrations coincided with the central government’s release of a commemorative stamp and coin to mark 100 years of the RSS.

The move drew sharp criticism from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who has repeatedly opposed the ideological influence of the RSS in the state.

Taking to X, CM Stalin said, "Our India, the architect who sowed the seeds for the fundamental principle of being a secular nation for people of all religions, is the revered Gandhiji! Whenever seeds of hatred are sown among the people and divisive forces raise their heads, he is the power that forever grants us the strength to confront them."

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 03:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Gandhi RSS Stalin
Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Congress’s Bihar Gamble: Revival Attempt Or Vote-Bank Obsession?
Opinion
