RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Stresses 'Dharma' Over CSR, Slams Commercialisation Of Healthcare, Education In India

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Stresses ‘Dharma’ Over CSR, Slams Commercialisation Of Healthcare, Education In India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurated an affordable cancer treatment center, emphasising the need for accessible and affordable healthcare and education, lamenting their commercialisation.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 11:34 PM (IST)

Indore, Aug 10 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said accessibility and affordability of quality healthcare and education were the need of the hour as both are currently out of the reach and financial capacity of citizens.

Speaking after inaugurating Madhav Srishti Arogya Kendra set up by philanthropic organisation 'Guruji Seva Nyas' for affordable treatment of cancer, the RSS chief also stressed on "Dharma", which unites and uplifts society, rather than "technical and formal terms" like corporate social responsibility (CSR).

"Good healthcare and education facilities and all its schemes have become a necessity for every person in society today, but unfortunately, quality services in both sectors are beyond the reach and financial capacity of the common man," he said addressing a gathering on the occasion.

Earlier, work in the fields of healthcare and education was done with a spirit of service, but now they have got commercialised, the RSS chief lamented.

"Commercialisation also leads to centralisation of such facilities. This is the era of corporates, so education facilities become hubs," he said.

"The need of the hour is to provide accessible, affordable, compassionate and easy facilities to the public in the healthcare and education sectors. These facilities should be available in as many places as possible," Bhagwat asserted.

He also expressed concern over the high cost of cancer treatment in the country.

"Good cancer treatment facilities are available in only eight to ten cities in the country, and patients have to spend large sums of money to go there," he said.

Capable and resourceful members of society must come forward to provide good healthcare and education facilities to citizens, Bhagwat opined.

"Terms like corporate social responsibility (CSR) are very technical and formal. In the context of service, we have a word called 'dharma'. Dharma means fulfilling social responsibility. Dharma unites and uplifts society," he asserted.

He also hailed the Indian medical system for its personalised touch as against the West's "uniformity".

"Western countries seek to apply their uniform standards in healthcare to other parts of the world, but Indian medical systems treat patients based on individual needs," the RSS chief pointed out.

There are some diseases for which even Allopathic practitioners recommend treatment through the Ayurvedic system, and similarly, in certain cases, Homoeopathy and Naturopathy are considered more effective, he said.

"I am not claiming any medical system is superior or inferior. But keeping in mind human diversity, patients should be provided all available options for treatment," Bhagwat opined.

Incidentally, the Madhav Srishti Arogya Kendra will offer Allopathy along with Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Homoeopathy, acupuncture and neuropathy facilities for patients. PTI HWP LAL BNM

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 11:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Healthcare Mohan Bhagwat RSS Cancer Treatment
Read more
