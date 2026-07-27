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English NewsNewsIndiaIntegral Part Of Society, Shouldn't Be Ostracised: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat On LGBTQ+ Community

Integral Part Of Society, Shouldn't Be Ostracised: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat On LGBTQ+ Community

Mohan Bhagwat urged people not to view LGBTQ+ community with a sense of inferiority or social exclusion, asserting that they are humans and have a right to live.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 09:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat advocated dignity for LGBTQ+ community.
  • Bhagwat stated diverse sexual orientations are often innate and historical.
  • He highlighted India's tradition of accommodating LGBTQ+ people inclusively.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the LGBTQ+ community is an integral part of Indian society and should not be ostracised, asserting that those whose identities are innate have the right to live with dignity.

Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, Bhagwat said diverse sexual orientations and gender identities have always existed in society.

'They Have A Right To Live'

"LGBTQ+ and all these communities exist. Such tendencies are present in society. Some are innate, determined by nature itself; neither we nor they can do anything about it—that is simply how they were born," Bhagwat said.

He added that while some tendencies may arise later in life due to mindset or physical inclinations, the phenomenon exists across the world and has historically existed in India as well.

"Our tradition has acknowledged their existence. Some may be curable, some may not be, but they are human beings too and have a right to live," he said.

ALSO READ: ‘Gen-Z Copies Others, Acts On Emotions': Mohan Bhagwat Takes Fresh Dig At Young Generation

'Not Ostracised From Society'

Bhagwat said Indian society has traditionally accommodated such communities without excluding them.

"They are not ostracised from society; there is a place for them within the vast tapestry of social life. We are taught not to view them with a sense of inferiority," he said.

He pointed to the presence of deities, shrines and Mahamandaleshwars associated with transgender communities, including their participation in the Kumbh Mela, as examples of their place in Indian traditions. 

According to Bhagwat, society historically adopted a sympathetic and inclusive approach instead of making "unnecessary noise or fanfare" over the issue.

ALSO READ: BJP MP's Daughter Says She Was Pressured To Delete Post On Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Comments On Gender Debate

The RSS chief also addressed the debate over gender superiority, rejecting the idea that either men or women are inherently superior.

He said claims that either gender can do everything on its own are "an illusion" and stressed that men and women complement each other.

"If something has to happen somewhere, it is necessary for men and women to be together," Bhagwat said.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's view on the LGBTQ+ community?

Mohan Bhagwat stated that the LGBTQ+ community is an integral part of Indian society and should not be ostracised. He emphasized their right to live with dignity, as their identities are innate.

How does Bhagwat describe the origins of diverse sexual orientations?

Bhagwat said some orientations are innate, determined by nature, while others may arise later due to mindset or physical inclinations. He noted that this phenomenon has historically existed in India.

Has Indian society traditionally accepted LGBTQ+ communities?

Yes, Bhagwat indicated that Indian society has traditionally accommodated these communities without ostracizing them. He cited examples like the inclusion of transgender communities in traditions and events like Kumbh Mela.

What was Mohan Bhagwat's stance on gender superiority?

Bhagwat rejected the idea that either men or women are inherently superior, calling such claims an illusion. He stressed that men and women complement each other.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 09:06 AM (IST)
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LGBTQ+ Mohan Bhagwat RSS
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