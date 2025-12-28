RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says India Must Become ‘Vishwaguru’ As Need Of The World

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Hyderabad: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that India must once again work towards becoming a 'Vishwaguru', not out of ambition but because it is the need of the world, emphasising that the time has now come to carry forward the resurgence of Sanatana Dharma.

Addressing a gathering in Hyderabad, Bhagwat referred to events from a century ago, saying that around 100 years back, Yogi Arvind had declared that the resurgence of Sanatana Dharma was God's will and that the rise of the Hindu nation was essential for that resurgence.

"That time has now come, 100 years ago, when Yogi Arvind declared that the resurgence of Sanatana Dharma is God's will, and that the rise of the Hindu nation is for the resurgence of Sanatana Dharma," he said. Bhagwat further asserted that Bharat, the Hindu nation, Sanatan Dharma, and Hindutva are synonymous. "Bharat or the Hindu nation, and Sanatana Dharma, Hindutva, are synonymous. He indicated that this process had begun.

We now need to continue that process...We see that the efforts of the Sangh in India and those of Hindu Swayamsevak Sanghs in their respective countries are the same: to organise the Hindu community. To set an example of a society leading a religious life in the whole world, to set examples of people leading a religious life..."

Following this, the RSS Chief said that becoming a 'Vishwaguru' requires sustained hard work across various streams, including the Sangh's efforts.

"We will have to do the work of becoming a 'Vishwaguru' again. It is not our ambition to become a 'Vishwaguru'. It is the need of the world that we become 'Vishwaguru'. But it is not made like this. One has to work hard for that. This hard work is going on from many streams. One of them is also the Sangh," he said.

Highlighting the role of personality development, Bhagwat said the Sangh focuses on developing individuals and placing them in different workplaces to bring positive change in society.

"By focusing on personality development, we develop people's personalities and also send them to various workplaces to create a change in society. Their work is praised everywhere today. They get the trust of society," he added.

Highlighting the impact of technology, the RSS chief emphasised that while advancements like social media and artificial intelligence are inevitable, humanity must remain in control.

"Today, we have to show the world that technology will come, social media will be there, AI will come, everything will come. But there will be no negative consequences of technology. Technology will not become the master of humanity. Humanity will remain the master of technology," he said.

He further stressed that human intelligence should guide technology for global welfare and prevent its misuse.

"Human intelligence will guide the use of technology towards the welfare of the world. It will not go towards demonic tendencies. It will go towards divine tendencies. How will this happen? How will we do this? We have to demonstrate this through our actions. We have to show it by living it," he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)