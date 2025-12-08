Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, stirred a massive political storm on Saturday by claiming that securing Punjab's chief minister's chair requires Rs 500 crore. Her statement, made while speaking to reporters, triggered sharp backlash from rivals BJP and AAP, who branded it proof of Congress's "money bag" culture, while even party colleagues questioned if the Sidhus aimed to sabotage the grand old party.

Kaur laid out a clear condition for her husband's political comeback: Congress must officially name him as its chief ministerial candidate ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly polls.

She stressed their commitment to Punjab's progress, insisting, “We always speak for Punjab and Punjabiyat… But we do not have Rs 500 crore to give for sitting on the chief minister's chair.” Asked whether anyone demanded funds from them, she shot back that no direct demands came, yet “the one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes the chief minister.”

AAP, BJP Slam Congress Over Navjyot Kaur's Remarks

AAP Punjab general secretary Baltej Pannu slammed the Congress following the 'Rs 500 crore' remark, calling them explosive revelations about Congress's inner workings. He highlighted two key points: Sidhu's return hinges on a CM ticket, and the family lacks the Rs 500 crore "deal" money.

“If Sidhus claim that they don't have Rs 500 crore, who pays this amount? Where does this money go? To the state unit president? To the high command? To Rahul Gandhi or (Mallikarjun) Kharge? The people of Punjab deserve answers,” Pannu demanded, labeling the comments deeply disturbing.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, who defected from Congress in 2022, piled on by recalling whispers of even lower figures like Rs 350 crore for past CM grabs, without naming names.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh accused Congress of moral bankruptcy under Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, reducing Punjab politics to an "auction system." He also flagged Kaur's mention of five party leaders jostling for the top post, exposing bitter infighting that prioritizes power grabs over Punjab's woes.

Within Congress, Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa fired back harshly, suggesting the Sidhu family's "mission" in the party was done.

“Navjot Sidhu was given the reins of Punjab, as he was the son of a Congress leader. Will they tell us whom he gave the suitcase to, and what the amount was, when he was made the Punjab Congress president, a position equal to that of the chief minister?” Randhawa questioned.

He further accused Sidhu of parroting opposition lines that damaged Congress and urged the high command to bid farewell to the family before they bolt.