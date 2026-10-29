‘No OTP, No Alerts’: How Rs 35 Crore Of Farmers Vanished From PNB Accounts In Greater Noida

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nearly Rs 35 crore allegedly vanished from PNB customer accounts.

Farmers discovered substantial savings and land compensation missing.

Customers claim funds transferred without consent or transaction alerts.

PNB suspended employees; police registered a case, investigating.

Nearly Rs 35 crore has allegedly gone missing from savings accounts and fixed deposits held by Punjab National Bank (PNB) customers in Greater Noida, with several account holders claiming that funds were transferred without their consent or transaction alerts. According to ground reports, affected customers include farmers from Biraundi, Aichhar and Bironda villages. The alleged irregularities reportedly began in April 2025, leaving customers struggling to understand how their savings and land compensation funds disappeared from their accounts.

PNB has suspended several employees, including a branch manager, following the complaints. Police have registered a case and are investigating the allegations.

Farmer Finds Just Rs 1 Lakh Left In Account

Vijendra Singh, a farmer who said he had received compensation from the local authority, alleged that his account balance had fallen from around Rs 87-88 lakh to just Rs 1 lakh.

Another customer, Haneef Khan, said Rs 39 lakh previously held in his savings account at PNB’s Pi-1 branch in Aichhar was no longer reflected in the account.

“My savings account had Rs 39 lakh, but now nothing is showing in it. I neither received any message nor signed any document authorising the transfer of funds,” he told PTI.

Other customers have also reported substantial discrepancies, with individual complaints involving amounts ranging from lakhs to more than Rs 1 crore.

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Woman Says Rs 1.18 Crore Missing From Land Compensation

Santosh, a 60-year-old tea and samosa vendor from Bironda village, is among the affected customers. According to The Indian Express, her account had received Rs 1.29 crore in compensation for land acquired for the Jewar Airport project. She later discovered that Rs 1.18 crore was allegedly missing. The discrepancy came to light when her son attempted to withdraw money from the account, the report said.

For affected families, the compensation was intended to provide financial security after the acquisition of their land. The reported losses have left them seeking answers about the transactions and the recovery of their money.

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Customers Allege Missing SMS Alerts And Broken Fixed Deposits

Zakir, another account holder, alleged that Rs 9.5 lakh had disappeared from his account. He said he received no transaction alerts and discovered the discrepancy only after visiting the bank.

In another case highlighted by News18, a customer alleged that a fixed deposit worth Rs 10 lakh had been closed without his knowledge. He reportedly learnt of the closure when he visited the bank to withdraw money for his daughter’s medical treatment.

Several customers have also alleged that SMS alerts were disabled before the disputed transactions, preventing them from receiving notifications. These claims have raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the transactions, although the route taken by the money has not yet been established.

PNB Suspends Employees As Police Investigate

Following the complaints, PNB management suspended several employees, including the branch manager. A case has been registered at the Beta-2 police station, which has jurisdiction over the branch.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.