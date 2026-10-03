BNS To Strengthen Justice Delivery Within 3 Years, Says Amit Shah

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shah praised new justice system, cited increased national milk production.

Fifty acres approved for cattle breeding, boosting livestock productivity.

Rs 255 crore Ujjain milk plant inaugurated; MP narcotics-free pledged.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday spoke about animal husbandry, milk production, the judicial system and the campaign against drug abuse in Madhya Pradesh at the state-level Cow Herders’ Conference in Bhopal.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav presided over the event, held at the BHEL Dussehra Ground.

During the conference, the foundation stone was laid for a Rs 255 crore milk processing plant in Ujjain with a capacity of 3 lakh litres per day.

Amit Shah On The New Judicial System

Speaking about the judicial system, Shah said the previous system was known for long delays.

He claimed that within three years, once the new criminal justice system is fully implemented, the system of providing justice up to the Supreme Court will be strengthened.

Shah said the implementation of the new laws has transformed the judicial process and that the government’s aim is to provide timely justice to people.

Shah Targets Congress Over Milk Production

Shah said he was in Madhya Pradesh to hold Congress to account over milk production.

He claimed that in the 75 years since Independence, milk production in the country reached approximately 147 million tonnes under Congress rule, while the Modi government’s 10 years had increased it to 250 million tonnes.

Referring to the country’s top five milk-producing states, Shah said they include BJP-ruled states. He also took a dig at Congress, saying the party had “no entry” into these states because, according to him, it had not done enough for cow herders.

50 Acres For Cattle Breeding

Shah said he had requested 50 acres of land from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, which has been approved.

According to Shah, the land will be used for cattle breeding and breed improvement. He said there are plans to develop a technical system aimed at increasing the likelihood of female calves being born instead of male calves.

The objective, he said, is to advance livestock productivity and breed improvement work.

Rs 255-Crore Milk Processing Plant In Ujjain

The foundation stone was laid for a Rs 255 crore milk processing plant in Ujjain, with a capacity of 3 lakh litres per day.

A 40,000-litre-per-day product dairy plant and a state-level central laboratory were also inaugurated in Bhopal.

In addition, strengthening work at a mini dairy plant in Shivpuri was dedicated during the conference.

‘We Will Make Madhya Pradesh Narcotics-Free’

Shah also spoke about the campaign against drug abuse in Madhya Pradesh.

He said the government would work towards making Madhya Pradesh narcotics-free.

Addressing mothers, Shah said he wanted to assure them that after 2029, drugs would have no place for their sons and daughters in Madhya Pradesh.