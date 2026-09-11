Rs 20 lakh robbed from man at gunpoint in Delhi's Uttam Nagar

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI): Two armed men riding a scooter allegedly robbed a businessman's employee of Rs 20 lakh at gunpoint in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening near Hari Nagar Ghanta Ghar when the employee, identified as Satender, was carrying the cash in a bag to make a payment, they said.

According to police, Satender was travelling in an autorickshaw carrying Rs 20 lakh. When the vehicle stopped near CD Block, the two men on a scooter approached it.

The pillion rider then allegedly pointed a pistol at Satender's head and snatched the bag containing the cash. The robbers fled the spot before Satender or the autorickshaw driver could react, police said.

Police said teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the crime spot and adjoining areas and examining the possible entry and exit routes used by the suspects.

Investigators are also questioning Satender and others associated with the transaction to ascertain who knew that he was carrying such a large amount of cash.

The manner in which the robbers allegedly targeted the employee and fled with the cash has led police to suspect that they may have had prior information about the movement of the money, officials said. PTI SSJ KSI KSI

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