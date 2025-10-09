Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Rolls-Royce is setting its eyes on India as their “home” market, and said they have “deep ambitions” with bigger plans to strengthen strategic partnerships across land, air, and sea technologies, the British defence giant’s CEO, Tufan Erginbilgic, announced on Wednesday.

Speaking from Mumbai, where he is part of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s delegation, Erginbilgic highlighted the growing significance of Indo-British collaboration in advanced technology, particularly at a time when India is exploring a co-development deal with the UK for next-generation fighter jet engines.

“India has the potential to become a home for Rolls-Royce, building on our strong and successful partnership,” Erginbilgic said. “Our technologies across air, land, and sea uniquely position us to develop in-country capabilities and foster strategic partnerships that will accelerate India’s journey toward a Viksit Bharat (developed India).”

Rolls-Royce belongs to an elite group of companies globally capable of producing engines for fighter jets. Sources suggest India is seriously considering moving forward with the jet engine program alongside the UK, with Rolls-Royce expected to collaborate with an Indian partner if the deal is finalised.

10 Year Of UK-India Vision

The announcement aligns with the broader UK-India 10-year vision unveiled during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s London visit in July. The roadmap emphasizes cooperation in advanced technologies, complex weapons systems, and joint development of cutting-edge jet engine cores.

Describing the UK and India as “natural partners,” Erginbilgic stressed that the collaboration is designed to create mutual benefits. “We are determined to support India’s Atmanirbhar journey, driving growth, innovation, and global competitiveness in critical industries,” he said.

Prime Minister Starmer lauded Rolls-Royce as a “symbol of British excellence,” noting that the company’s expansion in India aligns with the UK’s broader economic strategy. “Their commitment to growing in India supports our Plan for Change, driving economic growth, creating jobs, and strengthening UK-India ties,” Starmer said. “Together with world-class businesses like Rolls-Royce, we’re building a more prosperous future for both nations.”

The UK leader arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday with a delegation of 125 top business leaders, entrepreneurs, and educators, marking a two-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

In a statement, Rolls-Royce highlighted how its diverse portfolio in civil aviation, defence, and energy positions it to “power, protect, and connect” India for decades to come. “Our expertise aligns with India’s ambitions for self-reliance in defence, energy independence, and expansion of connectivity, including world-class AI infrastructure,” the company said.

Rolls-Royce Expands Bengaluru Centre to Become Its Largest Global Hub

Rolls-Royce has expanded its Global Capability and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru, making it the company’s largest hub worldwide. The facility, with a seating capacity of 700, brings together engineering, digital, and business teams supporting civil, defence, and power systems, including the Rolls-Royce Data Labs.

“This centre will be a hub of collaboration, innovation, and excellence,” said Helen McCabe, CFO of Rolls-Royce. “From powering India’s first aircraft to establishing our largest global capability centre, Rolls-Royce and India have come a long way together. The journey ahead will be even more remarkable.”

The expansion aligns with Rolls-Royce’s plan to double its sourcing from India over the next five years, integrating local suppliers into its global supply chain. Currently, the company employs over 3,000 people in India, including 2,000 engineers working on global development programmes.

With nearly nine decades of history in India, Rolls-Royce has cultivated a strong ecosystem of talent, products, and partnerships. The company plans to double its supply chain sourcing from India by 2030, leveraging strategic local partnerships and talent development.

Recently, Rolls-Royce inaugurated its expanded Global Capability and Innovation Centre in India, a hub for digital capabilities, enterprise services, and engineering teams supporting both civil aerospace and defence. “Set to become our largest capability hub, the centre will bolster global operations across civil, defence, and power systems while advancing digital and engineering expertise,” the company noted.