Security Tightened At Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Home After Firing Linked To Bishnoi Gang

Mumbai Police have stepped up security at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence days after unidentified assailants opened fire at his residential building, an incident that has since widened into a multi-city investigation with suspected organised crime links. The firing took place around 12:45 am on Sunday at Shetty Towers, a nine-storey structure in Juhu.



Earlier, officials said several gunshots were aimed at the first floor of the building, with one bullet hitting the glass of a gym located inside the premises.

Security Tightened At Rohit Shetty's Juhu Home

On Wednesday, police confirmed that Shetty’s security cover has been enhanced following a threat assessment carried out after the shooting. The number of personnel deployed at the residence has been increased from the two officers earlier assigned, as a precautionary measure while the investigation is underway.

Officials said the decision was taken in view of the nature of the attack and the possible involvement of organised crime elements.

CCTV Footage & Forensic Evidence

Investigators reviewing CCTV footage from the area identified a man wearing a black jacket and white trousers, seen firing towards the building from near the compound wall along Road No. 10. The individual is believed to have fled immediately after the attack.

Forensic and ballistic teams examined the site soon after the incident, collecting bullet fragments and other material evidence. These are being analysed to determine the weapon used and whether it matches firearms linked to earlier cases.

Pune Detentions & Gang Link Under Lens

Soon after the incident, Pune Police detained five suspects in connection with the case. Those held include Aman Marote (27) and Aditya Gayaki (19) from Karve Nagar, along with Siddharth Yenpure (20), Samarth Pomaji (18), and Swapnil Sakat (23) from Dhayari. The detentions were made by Warje Malwadi police.

Investigators are probing a possible link to Shubham Lonkar, identified as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and an accused in the Baba Siddique murder case. A threatening social media post that surfaced hours after the firing, allegedly claiming Lonkar’s involvement, is also being examined.