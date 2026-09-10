Rohit Pawar May Join Congress, Claims BJP MLC; NCP (SP) Leader Hits Back

Mumbai: BJP MLC Parinay Fuke on Thursday claimed that NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar was considering joining the Congress and had toured Bhandara-Gondia to “please” senior Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole, prompting the legislator to accuse him of shielding alleged corruption.

Fuke said Pawar’s relationship with NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule had deteriorated and that senior leaders of the party were opposed to him.

“Actually, I feel that things have not worked out between him and Supriya tai in the NCP (SP). He is always at odds with Supriya tai, and because of that, senior NCP (SP) leaders are against Rohit Pawar. I can see that Rohit Pawar is thinking of joining the Congress,” Fuke said.

“He therefore toured Bhandara-Gondia to please Nana Patole,” claimed the member of the legislative council (MLC).

Pawar hit back at the MLC, asking him to focus on farmers’ concerns instead of making what he described as baseless claims about him. He claimed Fuke had said earlier that a paddy bonus could not be given after the government announced a loan waiver.

“I just want to say -- don’t worry about me. The point is simple, Parinay Fuke, people know you are close to the chief minister. But what do you use that closeness for?” Pawar asked.

Pawar alleged that Fuke used his “proximity to the CM” to get action taken against opposition workers and protect BJP functionaries involved in illegal sand businesses.

The NCP (SP) leader, who represents the Karjat-Jamkhed assembly constituency in Ahilyanagar district, claimed that Fuke had visited Chhattisgarh as part of an exercise to examine paddy procurement and bonus issues in the neighbouring state.

“Over there, the government procures paddy at Rs 3,500. And in Maharashtra, paddy is purchased at Rs 2,300. Despite Devendra Fadnavis giving his word, the bonus for 2025-26 was not given,” Pawar claimed.

He said farmers were entitled to both the promised loan waiver and paddy bonus and demanded that the government procure the crop at Rs 3,500 per quintal.

“You will have to give a rate of Rs 3,500 during paddy procurement and provide the bonus as well,” Pawar said.

Pawar further alleged irregularities in the implementation of the employment guarantee scheme in Deori taluka of Gondia district, claiming that Rs 12 crore had been withdrawn on paper and alleging that the figure could rise to Rs 1,000 crore across 55 villages. He said an audit of four villages had uncovered alleged theft worth Rs 12 crore.

He also alleged that materials for the scheme were purchased from a shop belonging to a BJP chairman of a local body and said a hearing was expected in the coming days.

“Rather than talking about my personal matters, the government is yours, right? Speaking out against the corruption you and your people are doing is much more important, Parinay Fuke,” Pawar said.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)