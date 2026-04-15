Robert Vadra Summoned In Land Deal Case: Delhi Court Acts On ED Charge Sheet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Robert Vadra summoned by Delhi court in land deal case.

Summons issued after court took cognizance of ED charge sheet.

Case linked to alleged irregularities in Gurugram land acquisition.

A Delhi court on Wednesday summoned businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with eight others in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in a land deal in Haryana’s Shikohpur.

The summons were issued after the court of special judge Sushant Changotra at Rouse Avenue took cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) charge sheet filed in July last year.

The court has directed all accused to appear before it on May 16.

Allegations Linked To Gurugram Land Deal

The case relates to a 3.53-acre land parcel in Shikohpur in Gurugram.

According to the ED, Robert Vadra’s firm, Sky Light Hospitality, fraudulently acquired the land from Onkareshwar Properties on February 12, 2008. Vadra has been named among the accused in the case.

ED Flags ‘False Declarations’, Influence In Licence

The agency has alleged that false declarations were made during the land acquisition process and that a commercial licence was obtained through personal influence.

ED’s special counsel Zoheb Hossain argued that the Rs 7.5 crore payment shown for the land was made via a cheque that was never encashed.

The ED further claimed that the land was subsequently sold to DLF at a higher value.

Properties Worth Rs 37.64 Crore Attached

In July last year, the ED issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), attaching 43 immovable properties valued at approximately Rs 37.64 crore in connection with the case.