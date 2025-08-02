Robert Vadra Gets Notice From Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court In ED Money Laundering Case

A Delhi court on Friday issued notices to businessman Robert Vadra and others named as proposed accused in connection with a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court has scheduled the matter for August 28 to hear their responses at the pre-cognisance stage.

The Rouse Avenue court directed the ED to provide copies of the charge sheet to all proposed accused. The central agency recently filed the charge sheet under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), naming three individuals and eight companies in the alleged financial irregularities case.

Robert Vadra alleged money laundering case | The Rouse Avenue court issued notice to Robert Vadra and other proposed accused on the money laundering complaint filed for August 28. The notice is issued to hear the proposed accused persons at the pre-cognisance stage. The… — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2025

ALSO READ: Malayalam Actor Kalabhavan Navas, Found Dead In Kochi Hotel; Heart Attack Suspected