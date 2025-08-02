Robert Vadra Gets Notice From Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court In ED Money Laundering Case

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaRobert Vadra Gets Notice From Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court In ED Money Laundering Case

A Delhi court issued notices to Robert Vadra and others named in an ED money laundering case, scheduling a hearing for August 28.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 10:43 AM (IST)

A Delhi court on Friday issued notices to businessman Robert Vadra and others named as proposed accused in connection with a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court has scheduled the matter for August 28 to hear their responses at the pre-cognisance stage.

The Rouse Avenue court directed the ED to provide copies of the charge sheet to all proposed accused. The central agency recently filed the charge sheet under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), naming three individuals and eight companies in the alleged financial irregularities case.

 

