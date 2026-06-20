Robbery bid on trader carrying Rs 9 lakh foiled in east Delhi; assailants fire three rounds, flee

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI): A robbery attempt on a trader carrying Rs 9 lakh was foiled in east Delhi's Geeta Colony area on Friday after bike-borne assailants failed to snatch his cash bag and fled the spot after firing three rounds in the air, police said.

The incident took place when the trader was on his way from Priyadarshini Vihar to Chandni Chowk with the cash, they said.

According to police, the assailants intercepted him on the way and tried to snatch the bag containing the money. However, the trader resisted and amid the commotion, the accused could not succeed in taking away the bag.

Realising the bid had failed, the accused allegedly fired three rounds in the air to create panic and escaped the spot, officials said.

The gunshots triggered panic in the area, with passersby and local residents rushing for cover. No injuries were reported in the incident and the cash remained safe, police said.

A police team from Geeta Colony station rushed to the spot after receiving information and inspected the scene.

Police said CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to identify the accused and trace their escape route. Multiple teams have been formed and raids are being conducted to nab the suspects.

The trader has told police that the attackers may have had prior information about his movement and the cash he was carrying, raising suspicion that someone known to him could be involved in leaking the details, officers said.

Police said all angles, including possible insider involvement, are being investigated. PTI SSJ ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)