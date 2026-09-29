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English NewsNewsIndiaRiver breach in Kushinagar inundates villages, UP CM orders relief

River breach in Kushinagar inundates villages, UP CM orders relief

Lucknow, Sep 28 (PTI): A major embankment breach occurred along the Narayani River near Tatwa Tola in Kushinagar district on Monday night, inundating several surrounding villages and causing extensive damag.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 01:02 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Sep 28 (PTI): A major embankment breach occurred along the Narayani River near Tatwa Tola in Kushinagar district on Monday night, inundating several surrounding villages and causing extensive damage.

Following the breach, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the local administration, police, and disaster management and relief operation teams to carry out rescue and relief work, the state government said in a statement.

Adityanath gathered details from the Gorakhpur commissioner, additional director general of Police, Kushinagar district magistrate, and other officials, it added.

He directed that relief and rescue operations commence immediately and that villagers be moved to safe locations. He also instructed disaster response teams, including the NDRF and SDRF, to take charge of the situation and conduct large-scale rescue operations, the statement said.

Many districts in Uttar Pradesh had been witnessing continuous downpour for the past three to four days, bringing a break from the severe weather on Monday.

The development comes as the Uttar Pradesh government has been expediting relief and monitoring operations to restore public amenities and improve arrangements ahead of the upcoming festivals.

Senior officials from the Urban Development and Energy departments have been directed to take prompt action in affected areas, the state government said in a statement Directions have been issued to prioritise drainage in waterlogged areas and undertake immediate cleaning and sanitisation after the water recedes to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.

Major roads and routes have also been ordered to be made pothole-free.

UP Minister AK Sharma reviewed arrangements in various urban areas for waterlogging, drainage, cleanliness and disease prevention.

He directed officials to improve sanitation and public amenities in urban areas ahead of the upcoming festivals and ensure special cleanliness arrangements around religious places.

During a review of the energy department, Sharma held a virtual meeting with senior government officials, all DISCOMs and officials at the levels of chief engineer, superintending engineer and executive engineer to assess the status of power infrastructure affected by excessive rainfall and natural calamities.

He directed that additional machinery, equipment and manpower be deployed in affected areas to restore power supply at the earliest.

“Electricity supply is smooth in most parts of the state, but where supply has been affected due to waterlogging or other reasons, there should be no delay whatsoever in restoration,” Sharma said.

“Continuous monitoring should be maintained at the field level, and local conditions should be assessed. Repair work on damaged lines, transformers and other power infrastructure should be completed expeditiously so that consumers can get relief,” Sharma added.

In Lucknow, clear skies prevailed on Monday, with the maximum temperature settling at 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 21.4 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

No rainfall was recorded across the state, except for 9 millimetres in Muzaffarnagar, 5.6 mm in Meerut and slight drizzle in Moradabad, the department said. PTI NAV KSI

KSI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Sep 2026 01:15 AM (IST)
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Latest News India News 29 September 2026
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