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HomeNewsIndia‘Our Numbers Will Keep Increasing’: Ritabrata Banerjee Signals Growing Rebel Strength Amid TMC Turmoil

‘Our Numbers Will Keep Increasing’: Ritabrata Banerjee Signals Growing Rebel Strength Amid TMC Turmoil

Ritabrata Banerjee claimed support for the rebel TMC faction is growing, while dismissing speculation about talks with MPs.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
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  • Ritabrata avoids speculating on TMC MPs switching to BJP.

Fresh signs of unrest have emerged within West Bengal's political landscape, with expelled Trinamool Congress leader Ritabrata Banerjee claiming that support for the rebel faction aligned with him is steadily expanding. Speaking to reporters amid continuing speculation over divisions within the ruling All India Trinamool Congress, Ritabrata expressed confidence that the strength of his camp would grow in the coming days and weeks. 

Ritabrata Claims Rebel Camp Is Expanding

Addressing questions about the strength of the faction backing him, Ritabrata asserted that the number of legislators supporting his position would continue to rise. He said, “I will say only one thing – our numbers will keep on increasing. Absolutely confident. There is no question of (the numbers) dropping. Let’s wait and watch. As far as the number of MLAs is concerned, the numbers will keep increasing… In the last week, I have not spoken to any MP.”

The expelled leader maintained that a significant section of legislators was already aligned with his camp. While he projected confidence about gaining further support, he also clarified that he had not held discussions with any Members of Parliament during the previous week.

ALSO READ: 'Right Time Has Come': Annamalai Confirms Rift With BJP Leadership After Exit, To Start New Political Party

No New Political Party, Says Rebel Leader

Amid speculation about the possibility of a formal split, Ritabrata sought to dispel suggestions that a new political outfit had been launched.

According to him, the developments should not be viewed as the creation of a separate party. Instead, he said the Trinamool Congress legislative group had been accorded the status of the principal opposition in the Assembly.

Appeal To Act Against BJP Leader

Ritabrata also commented on a separate controversy involving BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal and rebel TMC figure Sandipan Saha. He urged Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to take action against Tibrewal over an alleged protest staged outside Saha's residence, describing the incident as unacceptable.

ALSO READ: DK Shivakumar-Led Karnataka Cabinet Faces First Jolt, Minister Ramalinga Reddy Quits Over Portfolio Snub

Responds To Speculation Over MPs

When asked about reports suggesting that a number of TMC parliamentarians could be considering a switch to the BJP, Ritabrata refrained from making any definitive claims.

“I have not spoken to any parliamentarians in the last seven days. So I can’t say what parliamentarians would do. But I live in the now. Nobody can say what will happen tomorrow. Have patience. A lot can happen,” he said.

Before You Go

BIG BREAKING: Attempt to Murder and Arms Act Case Filed Against Khan Sir in Patna Firing Probe

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Ritabrata Banerjee say about TMC parliamentarians potentially switching to BJP?

Ritabrata refrained from making definitive claims, stating he hadn't spoken to any parliamentarians in the last seven days. He advised patience, suggesting

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jun 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Politics Mamata Banerjee TMC BJP Trinamool Congress .TMC
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