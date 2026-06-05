Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ritabrata avoids speculating on TMC MPs switching to BJP.

Fresh signs of unrest have emerged within West Bengal's political landscape, with expelled Trinamool Congress leader Ritabrata Banerjee claiming that support for the rebel faction aligned with him is steadily expanding. Speaking to reporters amid continuing speculation over divisions within the ruling All India Trinamool Congress, Ritabrata expressed confidence that the strength of his camp would grow in the coming days and weeks.

Ritabrata Claims Rebel Camp Is Expanding

Addressing questions about the strength of the faction backing him, Ritabrata asserted that the number of legislators supporting his position would continue to rise. He said, “I will say only one thing – our numbers will keep on increasing. Absolutely confident. There is no question of (the numbers) dropping. Let’s wait and watch. As far as the number of MLAs is concerned, the numbers will keep increasing… In the last week, I have not spoken to any MP.”

The expelled leader maintained that a significant section of legislators was already aligned with his camp. While he projected confidence about gaining further support, he also clarified that he had not held discussions with any Members of Parliament during the previous week.

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No New Political Party, Says Rebel Leader

Amid speculation about the possibility of a formal split, Ritabrata sought to dispel suggestions that a new political outfit had been launched.



According to him, the developments should not be viewed as the creation of a separate party. Instead, he said the Trinamool Congress legislative group had been accorded the status of the principal opposition in the Assembly.

Appeal To Act Against BJP Leader

Ritabrata also commented on a separate controversy involving BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal and rebel TMC figure Sandipan Saha. He urged Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to take action against Tibrewal over an alleged protest staged outside Saha's residence, describing the incident as unacceptable.

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Responds To Speculation Over MPs

When asked about reports suggesting that a number of TMC parliamentarians could be considering a switch to the BJP, Ritabrata refrained from making any definitive claims.

“I have not spoken to any parliamentarians in the last seven days. So I can’t say what parliamentarians would do. But I live in the now. Nobody can say what will happen tomorrow. Have patience. A lot can happen,” he said.