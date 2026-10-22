Rijiju vows action against content creator over racial abuse of Tripura youth

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has condemned the alleged racial abuse of a youth from Tripura by a Delhi-based content creator and said the Delhi and Tripura police would teach the accused a "hard lesson".

In a post on X, Rijiju said there had been a delay in lodging an official complaint but asserted that the accused would face action.

"This evil man will be punished. There was a delay in lodging the official complaint, but Delhi Police and Tripura Police will teach him a hard lesson," he said.

"People who tolerate such wicked behaviour in the society are also responsible for the spread of hatred," the minister added.

Rijiju's remarks came after a purported video showing content creator Amir Shokeen allegedly making racially derogatory remarks against a youth from Tripura went viral on social media, triggering widespread condemnation across the Northeast.

The controversy prompted Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha to direct the state's DGP to coordinate with the Delhi Police, while leaders cutting across party lines have demanded action against the content creator.

A complaint has also been lodged with the Tripura Police accusing Shokeen of racial harassment, cyberbullying and making derogatory remarks against the state's indigenous communities. PTI SBR ASD

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