The first anniversary of the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College turned tense on Saturday, August 9, 2025, as the victim’s parents led the ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ protest march to the West Bengal state secretariat, demanding justice. The demonstration, marked by heavy police deployment and multiple barricades, spiralled into clashes between protesters and law enforcement.

RG Kar Victim's Parents Claim Assault By Police

The victim’s parents, who have been vocal in their year-long fight for justice, alleged that they were assaulted by police while attempting to join the rally. The mother claimed she sustained a head injury after being roughed up by women police personnel, while her traditional shankha bangles were broken in the scuffle, as reported by The Hindustan Times. Her husband accused police of blocking their way to Dorina Crossing despite court permission for a peaceful march.

Father of RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim, told ANI, "The high court has given us permission to stage protests peacefully...Police used a lathi charge on us, that's why we got injured...On 9 August 2024, the police treated us very badly...We were allowed to see the body only after having a telephonic conversation with Mamata Banerjee. We had to stand out for 3 hours and 30 minutes..."

The protest, joined by BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Agnimitra Paul, saw participants waving the Tricolour and carrying placards demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation over “failure to protect women”, as per One India.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim's parents participate in the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' rally.



The rally has been called to mark the one-year anniversary of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder. pic.twitter.com/uHwsDxYcw6 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2025

ALSO READ: Security Beefed Up In Kolkata Ahead Of Protest Marking First Anniversary Of RG Kar Case

Tensions flared at multiple points, including Park Street and Santragachi, where protesters tried to breach barricades. Police responded with lathi charges, water cannons, Rapid Action Force deployment, and drone surveillance, reported The Economic Times. Loudspeaker announcements reminded protesters of the Calcutta High Court’s directive for maintaining public order.

Although not tied to any single political party, the march brought together leaders from various opposition groups—excluding the ruling Trinamool Congress—at the family’s request.