HomeNewsIndia‘Hyderabad Competes With Singapore, Tokyo’: Revanth Reddy Urges Centre To Clear Key Infra Projects

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urged the Union Government to support key infrastructure projects like Musi Rejuvenation and Metro expansion to boost the state's economy.

By : IANS | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 04:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hyderabad, Nov 18 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy pitched for robust economic growth in the state by seeking the Union Government's assistance in completing game-changing projects like Musi Rejuvenation, Metro Rail expansion, diversion of Godavari water to Hyderabad, and the Regional Ring Road.

Participating in the regional meeting chaired by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Development Manohar Lal Khattar here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister outlined the state government's vision to develop Hyderabad as the most happening global city by taking up a slew of infrastructure development projects.

Seeking the Centre's full help, the Chief Minister said that many development projects were pending for approval.

He requested the Union Minister to grant permissions immediately and also extend support to Metro Rail phase two, Musi project, Godavari water diversion scheme, and Regional Ring Road works.

The Chief Minister briefed Union Minister Khattar on the zero-carbon emission measures, including promoting EV vehicles in the state.

He said that 3,000 electric buses will be pressed into service in Hyderabad next year.

The Future City project, global investments in the new city and the proposed dry port to bolster the state economy were also discussed in the meeting.

"We are not competing with other states in the country. Our competition is with Singapore, Tokyo, and New York. It requires the cooperation of the Central government," he said.

He revealed that the state government will release the Telangana Rising Vision Document 2047 on December 9.

"We are working to make Telangana a 1 trillion US dollar economy by 2034 and a 3 trillion-dollar economy by 2047. We expect Telangana to contribute 10 per cent of the country's economy ", CM Revanth Reddy said, mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to develop the country into a 30 trillion-dollar economy by 2047.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 04:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana Hyderabad
