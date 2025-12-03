Telangana BJP Protests CM Revanth Reddy’s ‘Anti-Hindu’ Remarks In Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 3 (PTI) Telangana BJP's women and youth activists on Wednesday held a protest here against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's alleged anti-Hindu comments. The workers of BJP's Mahila Morcha (women's wing) and Yuva Morcha (youth wing) raised slogans against the CM during the protest at the party's Telangana headquarters at Nampally here.

Describing Reddy's comments as shameful, BJP Mahila Morcha's state unit president Shilpa Reddy demanded an apology from him.

The BJYM activists, who squatted on the road, were removed from the place by policemen.

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao had called for protests, including burning of effigies, across the state on December 3 against Reddy's comments.

Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other BJP leaders condemned the Chief Minister's alleged anti-Hindu comments, and called for unity of Hindus in Telangana.

Addressing the executive meeting of ruling Congress here on Tuesday, Revanth Reddy said the grand old party takes everyone along and it is home to people with different mindsets.

Drawing an analogy with the Hindu religion, the CM said there are many gods worshipped by the devotees.

"How many gods are there for Hindus? Three crore? There is Hanuman for those who are not married. There is another god for those who marry twice," he said.

There are local deities where toddy and non-vegetarian food are served during certain events and there are gods worshipped by those who eat 'dal rice' (vegetarians), he said.

"The Congress takes along all types of individuals. One says he will worship Lord Venkateswara, another says he will worship Hanuman. When we could not bring consensus on gods, I don't think we can have consensus on political leaders and DCC presidents," he said.

The comments apparently came in response to reports of unease within Congress over the appointment of new District Congress Committee (DCC) chiefs. PTI SJR SJR SA

