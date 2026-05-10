Retired IAS Officer Subrata Gupta Appointed Adviser To Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Subrata Gupta, retired IAS, appointed adviser to CM Adhikari.

Shantanu Bala, IAS, named Chief Minister's Private Secretary.

Adhikari took oath as Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister.

Retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Subrata Gupta has been appointed as adviser to newly elected West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who took oath in a high-profile ceremony in Kolkata on Saturday.

The West Bengal government announced the decision through an official order issued on Saturday, ANI reported.

Who Is Subrata Gupta?

Gupta is a 1990-batch IAS officer and had earlier been appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) as the Special Roll Observer for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise conducted ahead of the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections.

Shantanu Bala Appointed CM’s Private Secretary

As the new BJP government assumes office in West Bengal, IAS officer Shantanu Bala has also been appointed as the Private Secretary to the Chief Minister.

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“The Governor is pleased to appoint Shri Shantanu Bala, IAS (WB:2017), ADM, South 24 Parganas, as Private Secretary to the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Government of West Bengal until further order(s). This is issued in the interest of public service,” the notification stated, according to PTI.

Shantanu Bala, a 2017-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre, was serving as the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of South 24 Parganas before his new assignment.

According to the orders issued, both officers have been directed to assume charge of their new responsibilities with immediate effect.

Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As Bengal Chief Minister

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal on Saturday during a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states and senior BJP leaders.

BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik also took oath during the ceremony.

BJP Registers Massive Victory In Bengal

The BJP defeated the Trinamool Congress in the Assembly elections by securing 207 seats, reducing Mamata Banerjee’s party to 80 seats and ending her 15-year-long tenure in Bengal.

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West Bengal recorded its highest-ever voter turnout since independence, with 91.66% polling in Phase II of the Assembly elections. In Phase I, voter turnout stood at 93.19%, taking the combined polling percentage to 92.47%.

The 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results marked a major political shift, bringing the BJP to power with 206 seats while the TMC secured 80 seats.