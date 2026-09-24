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English NewsNewsIndia‘Resign, Freeze SIR, Repeal ECI Law’: CJP Lists 3 Demands; Dipke Warns Of Protest

‘Resign, Freeze SIR, Repeal ECI Law’: CJP Lists 3 Demands; Dipke Warns Of Protest

CJP gave CEC Gyanesh Kumar 48 hours to resign over SIR, demanding an election halt, roll restoration, inquiry and ECI law repeal. It threatened a nationwide agitation if demands aren't met.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 24 Sep 2026 06:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP issued 48-hour ultimatum demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
  • Party also sought halt to elections and SIR exercise.
  • CJP founder accused Kumar amid EC internal disagreement reports.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation and criminal proceedings against him over the ongoing controversy surrounding the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das outlined three demands, including an immediate halt to upcoming elections and the SIR exercise, while party founder Abhijeet Dipke launched a sharp attack on Kumar, accusing him of undermining India’s democracy.

CJP's Three Demands

According to Saurav Das, the first demand is that Gyanesh Kumar resign within 48 hours and that criminal proceedings be initiated against him. The party also demanded that Kumar disclose who, it alleged, had instructed him to “steal votes”.

The second demand calls for all upcoming elections to be put on hold and the SIR exercise to be frozen immediately. CJP also sought the restoration of electoral rolls to their January 2025 status and an independent inquiry commission to investigate actions related to SIR.

The party further demanded that the Supreme Court order the seizure of all SIR-related files and records and direct their submission to the court.

Its third demand is the immediate repeal of the 2023 law governing appointments to the Election Commission. CJP called for a new law to be drafted with civil society participation and an independent selection process.

Saurav Das warned that if Gyanesh Kumar does not resign within 48 hours, the party would launch a nationwide agitation and continue it until its demands are fulfilled.

Dipke Attacks Gyanesh Kumar

Speaking about the controversy, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke accused Gyanesh Kumar of posing a threat to India’s democracy and called for his immediate resignation.

Referring to a report on internal disagreements within the Election Commission, Dipke alleged that the government was determining who gets to vote and who does not.

He said, “A report concerning the Election Commission that surfaced yesterday proves that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is the country's biggest traitor. He is the biggest anti-national in this country, and he should resign immediately... He poses the greatest threat to India's democracy.”

Dipke further alleged, “Ever since Gyanesh Kumar became Chief Election Commissioner, the government has been deciding who gets to vote and who doesn't. Is this democracy?”

Election Commission's Position

The remarks came amid scrutiny of the SIR exercise and reported disagreements within the three-member Election Commission.

According to the Indian Express investigation cited in the report, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months regarding decisions they said were taken without their knowledge. The issues reportedly included changes to Form 6, access to electoral-roll databases and the handling of voter deletions and restorations.

The Election Commission has maintained that differences during internal deliberations are normal in a multi-member constitutional body and that all decisions related to the SIR exercise were approved unanimously by the three commissioners.

Frequently Asked Questions

What ultimatum did the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) issue?

The CJP issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation and criminal proceedings. This is due to controversy surrounding the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

What are CJP's main demands regarding the Election Commission?

The CJP demands Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, an immediate halt to upcoming elections and the SIR exercise, and the repeal of the 2023 law on EC appointments. They also seek an independent inquiry and seizure of SIR-related files.

How has the Election Commission responded to the criticisms?

The Election Commission stated that internal differences are normal in a multi-member body. They maintained that all decisions related to the SIR exercise were unanimously approved by the three commissioners.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 24 Sep 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission CJP Gyanesh Kumar 'Gyanesh Kumar' EC Row
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