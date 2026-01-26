Republic Day Parade Begins; Prez Murmu, Ursula Von Der Leyen Arrive At Kartavya Path

The Republic Day parade began at the Kartavya Path at 10:30 AM on Monday. President Droupadi Murmu, along with President of the European Council, António Luís Santos da Costa and President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen, arrived at the saluting dais at Kartavya Path in Delhi to witness the parade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the Kartvaya Path to receive them .