Republic Day Parade Begins; Prez Murmu, Ursula Von Der Leyen Arrive At Kartavya Path

HomeNewsIndiaRepublic Day Parade Begins; Prez Murmu, Ursula Von Der Leyen Arrive At Kartavya Path

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 10:39 AM (IST)

The Republic Day parade began at the Kartavya Path at 10:30 AM on Monday. President Droupadi Murmu, along with President of the European Council, António Luís Santos da Costa and President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen, arrived at the saluting dais at Kartavya Path in Delhi to witness the parade. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the Kartvaya Path to receive them .  

 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
