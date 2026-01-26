Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaRepublic Day 2026: Indigenous Hypersonic Glide Missile LR-AShM Debuts On Kartavya Path — All You Need To Know

India's 77th Republic Day parade displayed advanced indigenous defence technology, including the LR-AShM hypersonic missile, BrahMos, Akash, and SURYASTRA systems.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 12:46 PM (IST)

As India marked its 77th Republic Day on Monday, the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path showcased a wide array of advanced indigenous defence platforms, underscoring the country’s growing military and technological capabilities.

Among the key highlights was the indigenous Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LR-AShM), a hypersonic glide missile capable of engaging both static and moving targets at ranges of up to 1,500 km.

Designed to meet the coastal battery requirements of the Indian Navy, the missile follows a quasi-ballistic trajectory, achieving speeds up to Mach 10 and maintaining an average speed of Mach 5 with multiple skips, making it difficult for enemy radars to detect during most of its flight. It is developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The two-stage solid-fuel LR-AShM places India among a select group of nations possessing hypersonic missile capability. The system is considered one of India’s emerging strategic assets as indigenous defence technologies continue to advance.

Other Homegrown Weapons On Display During R-Day Parade

Several other major weapon systems were also displayed, including the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, the Akash Weapon System, and the SURYASTRA Universal Rocket Launcher System, which made its debut at the parade. Rolling past the saluting dais were the Akash Weapon System and the ABHRA Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile System (MRSAM), forming the backbone of India’s layered air defence architecture.

Main battle platforms such as the Arjun tank and the Bhishma T-90 tanks were featured, along with the BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicle (ICV), a key component of mechanised infantry operations. The upgraded BMP-II is equipped with a 30-mm automatic cannon, a 7.62-mm PKT machine gun, Konkurs anti-tank guided missiles, and thermal imaging sights capable of night engagement up to 4 km.

The parade also showcased the NAMIS-II Nag Missile Integrated System, a third-generation fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missile system with a crew-less turret and a strike range of up to 5 km. Artillery systems on display included the indigenously manufactured DHANUSH 155 mm towed gun and the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), both demonstrating long-range precision strike capabilities.

High-mobility reconnaissance vehicles equipped with battlefield surveillance radars, drones, and anti-drone systems highlighted India’s deep reconnaissance and special operations capabilities. Aerial platforms such as the Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv, Rudra, and the Light Combat Helicopter Prachand demonstrated roles ranging from reconnaissance and transport to close air support.

Unmanned and autonomous systems were a major focus, with robotic mules, unmanned ground vehicles, and systems such as NIGRAHA, Bhairav, Bhuviraksha, and Krishna on display. These platforms are designed for logistics support, reconnaissance, casualty evacuation, and combat operations in hazardous environments.

The Drone Shakti Lorry exhibited multiple indigenous drone systems and counter-drone technologies, reflecting India’s emphasis on artificial intelligence, robotics, and advanced manufacturing. Indigenous loitering munition NAGASTRA and all-terrain vehicles were also showcased.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system, capable of speeds up to Mach 2.8, was presented as a key element of India’s strategic deterrence. Already inducted into all three Services, BrahMos is deployed on mobile autonomous launchers and continues to see export interest, including an ongoing deal with Indonesia following exports to the Philippines.

India celebrated its 77th Republic Day, its first after Operation Sindoor, commemorating the adoption of the Constitution while highlighting the nation’s cultural heritage and expanding military strength.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
Kartavya Path Republic Day 2026
