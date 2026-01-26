Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaRepublic Day 2026: Four-Legged Soldiers Steal The Spotlight At Attari-Wagah As India Marks 77 Years Of The Constitution

Republic Day 2026 celebrations highlighted India’s military strength, cultural heritage and unity, with four-legged soldiers at Attari-Wagah and a breathtaking flypast at Kartavya Path.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s 77th Republic Day was marked by moments that stirred pride, emotion and awe across the nation. From the grandeur of Kartavya Path in New Delhi to the charged atmosphere at the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar, the celebrations reflected the country’s cultural depth, military preparedness and unbreakable unity. Among the many powerful visuals, one scene stood out, four-legged soldiers marching with discipline and dignity during the Beating Retreat ceremony, earning admiration from spectators across the country.

ALSO READ: Republic Day 2026: Indigenous Hypersonic Glide Missile LR-AShM Debuts On Kartavya Path — All You Need To Know

Four-Legged Soldiers Shine At Attari-Wagah

At the iconic Attari-Wagah border, the Beating Retreat ceremony took on a special significance this year. Alongside Indian troops, trained military dogs participated in the proceedings, symbolising loyalty, courage and silent service. Their presence highlighted the often-unseen role these animals play in safeguarding the nation, drawing applause and emotional reactions from onlookers as they marched with precision on the occasion of Republic Day.

Kartavya Path Hosts A Grand National Showcase

The main Republic Day parade unfolded at Kartavya Path with ceremonial elegance and scale. President Droupadi Murmu arrived in a traditional horse-drawn buggy, accompanied by European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who attended as chief guests. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior ministers, top military leadership and diplomats were present to witness the celebrations.

Military Might And Cultural Pride On Display

Under the theme “150 Years of Vande Mataram”, India presented a sweeping display of its defence capabilities and cultural diversity. The parade featured missiles, newly raised military units and advanced weaponry, including systems associated with Operation Sindoor. Colourful tableaux and disciplined marching contingents reflected both the nation’s heritage and its forward-looking vision.

One of the most eagerly awaited moments of the parade was the aerial flypast by the Indian Air Force, which brought the celebrations to a thunderous close. The sky above Kartavya Path came alive as 29 aircraft flew in precise formations, including 16 fighter jets, four transport aircraft and nine helicopters.

Precision Formations Command The Skies

The flypast featured several signature formations. The Varuna formation included one P-8i maritime patrol aircraft flanked by two Su-30 fighter jets in a classic ‘Vic’ pattern. The Arjan formation showcased a C-130 transport aircraft leading two C-295 planes in echelon. Six Rafale fighter jets flew in the Vajraang formation, underlining India’s air dominance and technological strength.

Vijay Formation Delivers A Thrilling Finale

The Vijay formation emerged as the most dramatic highlight. A Rafale fighter jet roared across the skies at nearly 900 kmph, maintaining a low altitude over the water channel north of Rajpath before executing a sharp Vertical Charlie manoeuvre. The breathtaking display drew loud cheers from the audience and capped off the celebrations on a high note.

A Sky Full Of Tricolour Pride

As the parade concluded, thousands of tricolour balloons were released into the sky, creating a powerful visual that symbolised freedom, unity and aspiration. From disciplined soldiers and soaring aircraft to four-legged heroes at the border, the 77th Republic Day celebrations captured the spirit of a nation proud of its past and confident about its future.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was a standout moment at the 77th Republic Day celebrations?

Four-legged soldiers marched with discipline and dignity during the Beating Retreat ceremony, earning admiration from spectators.

Who were the chief guests at the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path?

European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attended as chief guests.

What was the theme of the Republic Day parade display?

The parade's theme was '150 Years of Vande Mataram', showcasing India's defence capabilities and cultural diversity.

How did the Indian Air Force conclude the celebrations?

The Indian Air Force concluded the celebrations with an aerial flypast featuring 29 aircraft in precise formations.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Attari-Wagah Border India Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony Republic Day 2026
